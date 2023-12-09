Taxman cracks down on buy-to-let landlords

The taxman is clamping down on buy-to-let landlords who set up companies to avoid rising tax bills.

HMRC is sending letters advising landlords who may have incorporated in recent years to check if their tax returns are correct.

The letter, seen by The Telegraph, states: “Information we hold suggests that too much incorporation relief may have been applied. This may mean you have not paid enough capital gains tax. This can happen if you’ve incorrectly calculated the amount of relief available to you.”

Incorporation relief means you may be able to delay paying capital gains tax on the shares received until you sell them.

Through the communication, HMRC suggests reasons an error with underpaying tax may have occurred. These include that the capital gain resulting from the move to a corporation was bigger than the value of the landlord’s business or greater than the shares received from the change.

By the end of last year, there were 309,643 buy-to-let companies in the UK, according to the estate agency Hamptons, up from 228,743 at the end of 2020.

The buy-to-let mortgage broker Mortgages for Business (MfB) said that 65pc of the loan applications it received in January were from limited company landlords, compared with 40pc in January 2016.

Moving to an incorporated business model means mortgage interest can be offset against income tax and tax on gains is lower than capital gains tax.

However, there are rules that determine when a business can qualify for relief and some landlords may not meet the requirements.

Chris Norris, head of policy at the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “There is a lot of confusion around exactly how you demonstrate you qualify for incorporation relief. If you are a landlord and want to qualify for the relief you have to demonstrate that you spend at least 20 hours a week managing the business.

“There are landlords who may have overestimated the time they spend or are not able to demonstrate that time.”

The letters are likely to add to the woes of landlords who have faced an increasingly heavy regulatory burden and rising mortgage interest rates. Buy-to-let investors often choose interest-only loans instead of repayment options putting them more at risk from higher interest rates.

The average two-year fixed rate buy-to-let residential mortgage rate is currently 6.0pc, according to Moneyfacts.

A report by Savills, published this month, found that landlord profitability has fallen to lower than 4pc of gross rent, levels last seen in 2007. Between 2014 and 2021 they were enjoying average profits of 23pc.

“We have seen people who have gone to a post-tax loss-making position despite nothing changing with their business,” said Christopher Springett, partner at wealth and accountancy firm Evelyn Partners.

“It wasn’t a downturn with the business, it was purely the tax changes that impacted them and so you can see why people got a bit desperate and turned to advice offers that were too good to be true. It is not massively surprising people have ended up where they are.

“It got to a point for a lot of people that they had to take action but, sadly, were poorly advised.”

There is also a concern that landlords looking to reduce their tax burden following the changes were taken in by “cowboy” tax advisers offering “too-good-to-be-true” schemes.

“From about 2015 onwards there has been an awful lot of confusion about the best way to set up a property business,” said Mr Norris.

“And the knee-jerk reaction to George Osborne’s changes is that a lot of people immediately jumped to the conclusion that they would be better off incorporated.

“Inevitably there will be a lot of people who didn’t get good advice and, as a result, there are probably landlords who are caught up in a too-good-to-be-true tax scheme.”

There is no problem, on the face of it, with being incorpora ted, said Dan Neidle, founder of Tax Policy Associates, it is how it is done that matters.

“Some people were misled by cowboy advisers and they thought, instead of selling the property to the company and getting shares, they will get shares and a director loan.

“If you create a loan then repayment of that loan is not taxable. However, there is still some capital gains tax to pay and the cowboys said there wouldn’t be any.”

For those who receive the letter, Neidle advises three steps. First, don’t ignore it. Second, if you use a tax-saving scheme, do not go back to those advisers. Third, get in touch with your regular tax adviser and let them know what has happened.

He also does not advise speaking to HMRC until you have spoken to a qualified tax adviser about your position.

“HMRC is not saying you can’t get incorporation relief, they are saying they think some people did that wrong,” he added.

A HMRC spokesman said: “This is routine activity – each year we send out thousands of reminder letters on various areas of tax. The vast majority of people pay the correct amount of tax on time.”

