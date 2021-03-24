Taxpayer-backed SNP deal which promised 2,000 jobs delivers fewer than 50

Dan Sanderson
·2 min read
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Sanjeev Gupta, the head of the Liberty Group, in 2016 - &#xa0;Danny Lawson/PA Archive
Fewer than 50 of a promised 2,000 new jobs have been created as a result of a taxpayer-backed takeover of the UK’s last aluminium smelter, a senior SNP minister has admitted.

Fergus Ewing, the SNP rural economy secretary, said the 44 additional people had been hired since the Scottish Government agreed to provide a 25-year financial guarantee, estimated to be worth £575 million, that allowed steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta to take over an industrial site in Fort William, in 2016.

Then, it was claimed that the investment would create 1,000 direct jobs and a further 1,000 indirect jobs, while adding £1 billion to the local economy, within a decade.

Fergus Ewing, the SNP rural economy secretary - &#xa0;Andrew Milligan/PA
However, Mr Gupta’s GFG Alliance is now facing a funding crisis, following the collapse of its main financier Greensill Capital. Mr Ewing delivered a statement to Holyrood on Wednesday to address fears that Mr Gupta’s empire, which also includes the Dalzell steel plant in Motherwell, is now on the brink of collapse.

Mr Ewing told MSPs that Mr Gupta had personally assured him last week of the “underlying operational health” of his Scottish assets despite acknowledging “challenges” caused by the collapse of Greensill.

Defending the Government’s backing of the smelter takeover, in a deal which also included nearby hydro plans used to power it and a large Lochaber estate, he said the alternative would have been to see the facility close.

However, Willie Rennie, the Scottish LibDem leader, challenged Mr Ewing after he said there had been 44 new jobs at the site, taking the overall total to just 200.

Mr Rennie said: “The Government told us five years ago that the multiplier and supply chain impacts in Lochaber would be worth 2,000 jobs. Are we ever going to see those jobs, and what discussions did he have with Mr Gupta about creating those jobs?”

Mr Ewing replied that the jobs that had been created were “valuable” but admitted the firm’s original plans for building an alloy wheels plant “could not proceed” due to problems in the British car industry.

He added: “That’s simply a fact that nobody anticipated in 2016, not Mr Rennie, not Mr me [sic], or anybody else.

“However, the company have come forward with an amended plan which includes a billets plant and a [water] canning plant. There’s challenges ahead, but we are working extremely hard with everybody to achieve delivery of these objectives.”

The deal the Scottish Government agreed with Mr Gupta in 2016 saw it agree to a 25-year guarantee to buy energy from the Lochaber hydro plants, should the smelter shut down, worth between £14m and £32m per year.

