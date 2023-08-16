Taxpayer bill for DeSantis’ security, transportation soars to $9.4 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement ran up a $9.4 million bill protecting and transporting Gov. Ron DeSantis, the first lady and their family, and protecting the governor’s mansion from July 1, 2022, to June 30 this year, the FDLE reported Tuesday.

That’s 54% more than the $6.1 million taxpayers spent the prior year, from 2021-22. The cost was expected to go up considering DeSantis spent the last part of 2022 campaigning for re-election and the first half of 2023 promoting his new book and moving about the country seeking to win the Republican Party’s nomination for president.

“It is because he’s running for president all over the country, with state agents in tow,” said Mike Barfield, spokesman for the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

While the campaign and donors are expected to provide his transportation as a candidate, the FDLE is required by law to provide security for the governor whether he is on official business or on the campaign trail.

Protecting and transporting the governor alone cost more than $8 million. It broke down to $5 million for salaries, more than double that of the prior year’s $2.4 million, and $3 million for transportation, about $600,000 more than that of the previous year.

Casey DeSantis’ travel and security cost taxpayers $669,000 for the same period, with only $68,000 of that for transportation, a slight decrease from the year before.

“His record as the most effective conservative governor in American history has also earned him an elevated threat profile, and FDLE has increased the number of protective agents to ensure the governor and his family remain safe,” said Jeremy Redfern, the governor’s press secretary.

The annual “Report of Transportation and Protective Services” by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement came out Tuesday, as required by state law. It was the first time it was released under a new law that exempts the particulars of DeSantis’ travel from public records requests.

Under that law, taxpayers will never have access to itemized expenses for his travel, know how much overtime and hotel costs they’re ringing up or even if they’re crashing rental cars in Tennessee as they did last month, Barfield said.

The accident only became public because of a report released by Chattanooga police, which said no one was seriously injured.

“This law prevents the public from knowing whether their tax dollars are subsidizing the Governor’s presidential campaign,” Barfield said. “The Governor has given taxpayers a bill without any detail and they are left in the dark to guess what their money has been spent on.”

The annual report summarizes the protection and transportation costs the FDLE is required to provide the governor and his family, the governor’s mansion and visiting dignitaries and other key guests.

It doesn’t break down the number of flights the governor took on the state plane, or the places he traveled.

The report also shows the agency spent $457,000 protecting and transporting visiting dignitaries for the period, which includes $117,000 of security for the governor’s inauguration at the Capitol in January, and $96,900 for the two-day Republican Governor’s Association annual conference in Orlando last November.

It also includes protecting the premier of Ontario, Canada, during their two-week stay in Miami last December and January, multiple visits from the governor and first lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and visits from the Israeli consul general, the president of Paraguay, and many U.S. governors and their spouses.

And it includes $7,874 to protect Vice President Kamala Harris for a visit to Florida in January and $11,000 for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist on election night.

It doesn’t include all mansion security by the Capitol Police.

