Is taxpayer funding for private schools harming public education?

In March 2023, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law enabling Florida students eligible for K-12 education, regardless of income, to receive approximately $8,000 for private school tuition or home-school education. This is the same amount of money public schools receive on a per capita basis for 2023-24.

Vouchers for private and home-school education are called the Family Empowerment Scholarships and Florida Tax Credit Scholarships. Last year, state lawmakers spent nearly $2 billion dollars in state funds for public education, called the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP), including $14 million in Collier County. That amount is expected to be $63 million in 2023-24 and $4 billion statewide.

There is little accountability for the expenditure of such a large amount of money. While students receiving vouchers must take an approved test annually, they don’t take tests that public school students do, so direct comparison of academic outcomes isn’t possible. Private schools are not held to the same standards of accreditation as public schools, and only slightly more than one-quarter of private schools are accredited. Additionally, media reports have raised questions about the appropriateness of expending funds on things such as theme park tickets, kayaks, and flat screen televisions.

There are also questions about transparency. How much has been spent on vouchers and from what funding sources? A bill that was approved during the Legislature’s special session, House Bill 3C, allows for an increase in the cap on the number of vouchers that can be awarded to students with disabilities. However, the measure does not specify how many additional vouchers will be awarded or the cost of providing additional vouchers. The legislation states that the Florida Department of Education and the scholarship funding organizations that administer the vouchers can decide how many additional students will receive vouchers. How much of the FEFP funds have been allocated? In addition to the funds in the education budget, this year, the Legislature set aside $350 million to address cost overruns and protect school districts from changes in the number of students who receive vouchers. How much of these funds have been expended?

There are many questions about vouchers but ultimately, the most important question is this: How can a public school system that has suffered chronic underinvestment — Florida ranks 48th in average teacher pay and 46th in per pupil spending — continue to take such losses and still prepare students to achieve their full potential and participate fully in our democracy?

To discuss these questions, join the conversation today, Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples, 6340 Napa Woods Way in Naples. Registration is required, email Office@uunaples.org to RSVP.

Norín Dollard, Ph.D., is a senior policy analyst and director of Florida KIDS COUNT at the nonpartisan, nonprofit Florida Policy Institute.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Is taxpayer funding for private schools harming public education?