Taxpayers could face deadline ‘chaos’ after HMRC hit by Fujitsu strikes

Taxpayers battling to file for self-assessment on time could be hit by strike action from more than 300 Fujitsu Services UK staff working for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), experts have warned.

Hundreds of Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members at Fujitsu, some of whom work on “critical” HMRC IT systems, last week voted in favour of striking after rejecting a 4 to 5pc pay rise. They will walk out from January 17 to February 15.

The PCS claims that industrial action could disrupt people completing their self-assessment tax returns by the January 31 deadline.

Chris Etherington, of tax specialists RSM, said the strike could “cause chaos” for taxpayers.

He said: “HMRC will no doubt have contingency plans in place but if systems collapse in January then they may be forced into temporarily extending the tax return deadline.

“If they don’t then they could potentially face millions of appeals from taxpayers against late filing penalties on the grounds of IT issues. If HMRC did extend the tax return deadline, they would still need to ensure their systems did not automatically issue penalties for returns filed after as that could also lead to an administrative nightmare.”

In a statement, the PCS said the strike action by Fujitsu UK employees has nothing to do with the Horizon Scandal.

Hundreds of sub-postmasters were wrongfully convicted after faulty software developed by Fujitsu made it look as though money was missing from branch accounts.

Gary Ashford, of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, said the strike action presents a “further challenge for HMRC at its busiest time of the year”.

It comes after more than 400 HMRC customer service advisers went on strike in the spring of last year.

Last summer the tax office made the shock announcement that one of its self-assessment phone lines would be closed for three months from June so it could deploy 350 advisers elsewhere.

In December, The Telegraph revealed that the tax office would only allow “priority” callers and the “digitally excluded” to speak to a tax adviser on the phone from December 11 until the annual tax return deadline on January 31.

The National Audit Office’s auditor general, Gareth Davies, said last July that the tax office’s customer service levels had been “adversely affected” by various IT issues in 2022, with the tax office reporting 45 separate disruptions to its services, up from 25 in 2021-22.

Mr Etherington said that losing important third-party IT staff due to strikes could expose HMRC’s systems.

He said: “The strike also begs the question as to whether this could leave any of HMRC’s self-assessment systems open to attack and taxpayer data exposed to hackers if any security flaws are exposed at a time when IT support is more limited.”

A spokesman for Fujitsu said: “Fujitsu is aware of the planned action by PCS. This follows several pay discussions and offers made to the PCS members.

“We remain committed to continuing pay talks to try to resolve this situation and welcome further discussions at any time. Fujitsu will be taking all necessary steps to ensure operational continuity for all our customers and are working closely with those customers throughout the planning process.”

A spokesman for HMRC said the industrial action will have no impact on customers filing their tax returns.

“We have robust plans in place to ensure we continue delivering critical services for our customers during any industrial action.” he said.

