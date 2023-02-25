Taxpayers on the hook for up to £200bn over Bank of England money-printing losses

Bank of England

The Treasury has asked Parliament to authorise up to £200bn to cover losses from the Bank of England's money-printing programme, as MPs warned that taxpayers were on the hook for an “avoidable” bill.

Officials have asked Parliament for approval to spend an additional £180bn covering losses on the Bank's so-called quantitative easing (QE) programme. The disclosure is a sign that British households will be forced to cover massive losses as the stockpile of government bonds built up over the last decade and a half is sold down.

Under a historic deal struck when QE was first launched in response to the financial crisis, the Government agreed to cover any losses suffered by the Bank on bonds it bought to help support the economy.

The annual provision of this arrangement has soared from a previous figure of just £20bn, drawn up less than 12 months ago. The huge jump reflects the fact that rising interest rates have reduced the value of bonds bought by the Bank during Covid and the financial crisis to keep the economy afloat.

Losses are realised because QE created reserves held by commercial lenders in the form of deposits. Threadneedle Street pays interest on those reserves at the current Bank of England base rate. When interest rates were at record lows, the cost of paying interest was more than covered by the money earned on government bonds.

Now interest rates have climbed to 4pc, which is above the average interest rate earned on gilt holdings, the Bank is paying out more on QE deposits than it earns from bonds. The Treasury must step in and cover the difference.

The Treasury began bailing out the Bank for losses suffered from QE for the first time last November with a payment of £828m. A second payment of £4.2bn to the Bank was made last month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Officials at both the Bank and Treasury have cautioned that the £200bn figure is “highly sensitive” to market interest rates and how quickly bonds are sold.

The Bank of England has built up a huge £823bn portfolio of government debt after massive rounds of bond buying during the financial crisis and the pandemic, which were aimed at stabilising the economy by lowering borrowing costs.

Last November, the Bank started selling government gilts back to investors in an attempt to shrink its huge balance sheet. Policymakers have authorised sales of up to £80bn over the coming year.

The Bank's latest estimates suggest the Treasury will be forced to transfer more than £230bn to the central bank's asset purchase facility (APF) over the next decade to cover projected losses on its bond-buying programme.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has already warned that unwinding QE will lead to much bigger losses for the taxpayer than the previous 13 years of gains, in which the Bank’s bond buying programme sent £123.8bn to the Treasury.

Although the unwinding of QE does not directly add to the headline measure of public borrowing, it will add billions of pounds to an already ballooning debt mountain.

Sir John Redwood, a Conservative MP and former head of Margaret Thatcher's policy unit, urged the Bank to keep hold of more of the bonds on its balance sheet to maturity.

“This could definitely avoid a bigger loss for the taxpayer,” he said. “If you go wading into the market now and sell these bonds before they fall due for repayment, in most cases they will incur a very big loss and certainly a bigger loss than if you held them to redemption.”

The request for £200bn to cover losses was buried in Treasury documents that form part of an arcane process that began during the reign of Charles I. Laws require the government to seek authority from Parliament for its own spending each year.

A HM Treasury spokesman said the change in provision recorded in parliament had “no impact on the Government's fiscal position”.

The spokesman added: “The actual amounts paid out depend on market conditions at the time, and this technical adjustment does not necessarily mean this will cost more than expected.”