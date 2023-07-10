Taxpayers left $1.5B on the table in 2019, IRS estimates. You can still claim your refund

There’s just one week left for you to claim money the IRS might owe you. Here’s how you can do it.

The IRS estimates nearly $1.5 billion in tax refunds haven’t been claimed. So, if you didn’t file your 2019 taxes and are one of 1.5 million taxpayers that still need to, you have until July 17.

“Time is running out for people owed a tax refund in 2019,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a news release. “The IRS continues to urge people who may have overlooked filing during the pandemic to act quickly before they lose their final chance to claim a potentially substantial refund.”

The median unclaimed refund is $893. And if your 2019 income qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit, you could be eligible for as much as $6,557.

In California, for example, almost 145,000 people could receive a median refund of $856 — there’s almost $141.8 million available in potential refunds.

You have three years to file taxes and get your refund. If you don’t, it will belong to the U.S. Treasury. More time was already allowed than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You have to address, mail and postmark your tax return by July 17. Also be sure to file for tax years 2020 and 2021 or your refund check might be withheld.

If you still need to find your tax information for that year, here are three options.

You can ask for copies of key tax documents (text on screen: such as forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498) from your employer or bank You can order a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov through their Get Transcript Online Tool. And last, you can file Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return with the IRS — but this can take weeks.

However, if you owe other amounts to the IRS or a state tax agency, or are behind on child support or past due federal debts such as student loans, your refund will be applied to that first.

Here’s how the unclaimed refunds break down by state.

State or District Estimated Number of Individuals Median Potential Refund Total Potential Refunds* Alabama 23,900 $880 $23,694,700 Alaska 6,000 $917 $6,542,300 Arizona 35,400 $824 $33,911,500 Arkansas 12,800 $864 $12,586,100 California 144,700 $856 $141,780,000 Colorado 30,100 $859 $29,514,000 Connecticut 15,400 $934 $16,198,400 Delaware 5,700 $880 $5,754,900 District of Columbia 4,400 $887 $4,550,100 Florida 89,300 $893 $89,530,400 Georgia 48,000 $826 $46,269,000 Hawaii 8,800 $932 $9,197,700 Idaho 7,600 $758 $6,996,000 Illinois 55,800 $916 $57,591,300 Indiana 31,700 $916 $32,115,100 Iowa 15,300 $926 $15,492,600 Kansas 14,600 $913 $14,753,700 Kentucky 18,600 $906 $18,574,200 Louisiana 22,000 $877 $22,274,800 Maine 6,400 $876 $6,197,300 Maryland 31,400 $897 $32,344,500 Massachusetts 35,700 $966 $38,400,900 Michigan 48,500 $888 $48,582,600 Minnesota 23,200 $848 $22,387,800 Mississippi 12,300 $820 $11,836,700 Missouri 31,800 $880 $31,345,700 Montana 5,200 $854 $5,144,900 Nebraska 7,800 $893 $7,745,600 Nevada 15,800 $869 $15,550,300 New Hampshire 6,900 $974 $7,451,800 New Jersey 40,500 $924 $42,035,900 New Mexico 9,600 $867 $9,522,400 New York 81,600 $945 $86,826,200 North Carolina 45,800 $862 $44,426,600 North Dakota 3,700 $958 $3,997,100 Ohio 51,800 $868 $50,234,900 Oklahoma 21,400 $897 $21,770,000 Oregon 23,700 $801 $22,348,900 Pennsylvania 56,000 $924 $57,572,600 Rhode Island 4,300 $924 $4,468,700 South Carolina 18,200 $809 $17,264,100 South Dakota 3,700 $918 $3,746,700 Tennessee 28,100 $873 $27,623,700 Texas 135,300 $924 $142,235,200 Utah 11,700 $845 $11,198,400 Vermont 3,100 $901 $3,036,600 Virginia 42,200 $869 $42,110,500 Washington 42,400 $934 $44,823,200 West Virginia 6,500 $959 $6,818,900 Wisconsin 21,000 $834 $20,003,100 Wyoming 3,300 $949 $3,534,800 Totals 1,469,000 $893 $1,479,913,400

