Taxpayers left $1.5B on the table in 2019, IRS estimates. You can still claim your refund
There’s just one week left for you to claim money the IRS might owe you. Here’s how you can do it.
The IRS estimates nearly $1.5 billion in tax refunds haven’t been claimed. So, if you didn’t file your 2019 taxes and are one of 1.5 million taxpayers that still need to, you have until July 17.
“Time is running out for people owed a tax refund in 2019,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a news release. “The IRS continues to urge people who may have overlooked filing during the pandemic to act quickly before they lose their final chance to claim a potentially substantial refund.”
The median unclaimed refund is $893. And if your 2019 income qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit, you could be eligible for as much as $6,557.
In California, for example, almost 145,000 people could receive a median refund of $856 — there’s almost $141.8 million available in potential refunds.
You have three years to file taxes and get your refund. If you don’t, it will belong to the U.S. Treasury. More time was already allowed than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have to address, mail and postmark your tax return by July 17. Also be sure to file for tax years 2020 and 2021 or your refund check might be withheld.
If you still need to find your tax information for that year, here are three options.
You can ask for copies of key tax documents (text on screen: such as forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498) from your employer or bank
You can order a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov through their Get Transcript Online Tool.
And last, you can file Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return with the IRS — but this can take weeks.
However, if you owe other amounts to the IRS or a state tax agency, or are behind on child support or past due federal debts such as student loans, your refund will be applied to that first.
Here’s how the unclaimed refunds break down by state.
State or District
Estimated Number of Individuals
Median Potential Refund
Total Potential Refunds*
Alabama
23,900
$880
$23,694,700
Alaska
6,000
$917
$6,542,300
Arizona
35,400
$824
$33,911,500
Arkansas
12,800
$864
$12,586,100
California
144,700
$856
$141,780,000
Colorado
30,100
$859
$29,514,000
Connecticut
15,400
$934
$16,198,400
Delaware
5,700
$880
$5,754,900
District of Columbia
4,400
$887
$4,550,100
Florida
89,300
$893
$89,530,400
Georgia
48,000
$826
$46,269,000
Hawaii
8,800
$932
$9,197,700
Idaho
7,600
$758
$6,996,000
Illinois
55,800
$916
$57,591,300
Indiana
31,700
$916
$32,115,100
Iowa
15,300
$926
$15,492,600
Kansas
14,600
$913
$14,753,700
Kentucky
18,600
$906
$18,574,200
Louisiana
22,000
$877
$22,274,800
Maine
6,400
$876
$6,197,300
Maryland
31,400
$897
$32,344,500
Massachusetts
35,700
$966
$38,400,900
Michigan
48,500
$888
$48,582,600
Minnesota
23,200
$848
$22,387,800
Mississippi
12,300
$820
$11,836,700
Missouri
31,800
$880
$31,345,700
Montana
5,200
$854
$5,144,900
Nebraska
7,800
$893
$7,745,600
Nevada
15,800
$869
$15,550,300
New Hampshire
6,900
$974
$7,451,800
New Jersey
40,500
$924
$42,035,900
New Mexico
9,600
$867
$9,522,400
New York
81,600
$945
$86,826,200
North Carolina
45,800
$862
$44,426,600
North Dakota
3,700
$958
$3,997,100
Ohio
51,800
$868
$50,234,900
Oklahoma
21,400
$897
$21,770,000
Oregon
23,700
$801
$22,348,900
Pennsylvania
56,000
$924
$57,572,600
Rhode Island
4,300
$924
$4,468,700
South Carolina
18,200
$809
$17,264,100
South Dakota
3,700
$918
$3,746,700
Tennessee
28,100
$873
$27,623,700
Texas
135,300
$924
$142,235,200
Utah
11,700
$845
$11,198,400
Vermont
3,100
$901
$3,036,600
Virginia
42,200
$869
$42,110,500
Washington
42,400
$934
$44,823,200
West Virginia
6,500
$959
$6,818,900
Wisconsin
21,000
$834
$20,003,100
Wyoming
3,300
$949
$3,534,800
Totals
1,469,000
$893
$1,479,913,400
