Taxpayers left $1.5B on the table in 2019, IRS estimates. You can still claim your refund

Cortlynn Stark, The Sum
·4 min read
The Sum

There’s just one week left for you to claim money the IRS might owe you. Here’s how you can do it.

The IRS estimates nearly $1.5 billion in tax refunds haven’t been claimed. So, if you didn’t file your 2019 taxes and are one of 1.5 million taxpayers that still need to, you have until July 17.

“Time is running out for people owed a tax refund in 2019,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a news release. “The IRS continues to urge people who may have overlooked filing during the pandemic to act quickly before they lose their final chance to claim a potentially substantial refund.”

The median unclaimed refund is $893. And if your 2019 income qualified for the Earned Income Tax Credit, you could be eligible for as much as $6,557.

In California, for example, almost 145,000 people could receive a median refund of $856 — there’s almost $141.8 million available in potential refunds.

You have three years to file taxes and get your refund. If you don’t, it will belong to the U.S. Treasury. More time was already allowed than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You have to address, mail and postmark your tax return by July 17. Also be sure to file for tax years 2020 and 2021 or your refund check might be withheld.

If you still need to find your tax information for that year, here are three options.

  1. You can ask for copies of key tax documents (text on screen: such as forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498) from your employer or bank

  2. You can order a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov through their Get Transcript Online Tool.

  3. And last, you can file Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return with the IRS — but this can take weeks.

However, if you owe other amounts to the IRS or a state tax agency, or are behind on child support or past due federal debts such as student loans, your refund will be applied to that first.

Here’s how the unclaimed refunds break down by state.

State or District

Estimated Number of Individuals

Median Potential Refund

Total Potential Refunds*

Alabama

23,900

$880

$23,694,700

Alaska

6,000

$917

$6,542,300

Arizona

35,400

$824

$33,911,500

Arkansas

12,800

$864

$12,586,100

California

144,700

$856

$141,780,000

Colorado

30,100

$859

$29,514,000

Connecticut

15,400

$934

$16,198,400

Delaware

5,700

$880

$5,754,900

District of Columbia

4,400

$887

$4,550,100

Florida

89,300

$893

$89,530,400

Georgia

48,000

$826

$46,269,000

Hawaii

8,800

$932

$9,197,700

Idaho

7,600

$758

$6,996,000

Illinois

55,800

$916

$57,591,300

Indiana

31,700

$916

$32,115,100

Iowa

15,300

$926

$15,492,600

Kansas

14,600

$913

$14,753,700

Kentucky

18,600

$906

$18,574,200

Louisiana

22,000

$877

$22,274,800

Maine

6,400

$876

$6,197,300

Maryland

31,400

$897

$32,344,500

Massachusetts

35,700

$966

$38,400,900

Michigan

48,500

$888

$48,582,600

Minnesota

23,200

$848

$22,387,800

Mississippi

12,300

$820

$11,836,700

Missouri

31,800

$880

$31,345,700

Montana

5,200

$854

$5,144,900

Nebraska

7,800

$893

$7,745,600

Nevada

15,800

$869

$15,550,300

New Hampshire

6,900

$974

$7,451,800

New Jersey

40,500

$924

$42,035,900

New Mexico

9,600

$867

$9,522,400

New York

81,600

$945

$86,826,200

North Carolina

45,800

$862

$44,426,600

North Dakota

3,700

$958

$3,997,100

Ohio

51,800

$868

$50,234,900

Oklahoma

21,400

$897

$21,770,000

Oregon

23,700

$801

$22,348,900

Pennsylvania

56,000

$924

$57,572,600

Rhode Island

4,300

$924

$4,468,700

South Carolina

18,200

$809

$17,264,100

South Dakota

3,700

$918

$3,746,700

Tennessee

28,100

$873

$27,623,700

Texas

135,300

$924

$142,235,200

Utah

11,700

$845

$11,198,400

Vermont

3,100

$901

$3,036,600

Virginia

42,200

$869

$42,110,500

Washington

42,400

$934

$44,823,200

West Virginia

6,500

$959

$6,818,900

Wisconsin

21,000

$834

$20,003,100

Wyoming

3,300

$949

$3,534,800

Totals

1,469,000

$893

$1,479,913,400

What is The Sum?

The Sum is your friendly guide to personal finance and economic news.

We’re a team of McClatchy journalists cutting through the financial jargon so you know how these issues impact your life. We verify information from diverse sources and keep the facts front-and-center, making finance and economic news add up for you.

You can follow The Sum on Instagram and TikTok.

Ready to take the first step to getting your finances under control? You can sign up for our five-week budgeting newsletter at thesum.news.