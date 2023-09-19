Taxpayers will pay for renovation of American Family Field. Give us share of the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewer’s principal owner, Mark L. Attanasio has played a game of ‘heads I win, tails you lose” with Milwaukee’s taxpayers. His house rules with our public-funded stadium guarantee the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars of money from you to him. That said, resistance by Milwaukee taxpayers to continue paying nearly all stadium upkeep costs has brought some gains.

But before rolling your eyes and declaring we no longer live in the days of Norman Rockwell paintings where earnest sports owners paid their own costs and banked remaining cash at the gate as profits, I get that. Attanasio may never have delivered a Brewers World Series appearance in his 18 years, but he looks to make Milwaukee and Wisconsin taxpayers his personal El Dorado that pays out the the majority of costs for the stadium his team plays in. Attanasio is committing to making his own “sizable contribution,” at least $100 million from the Brewers according to details first publicly released Monday. Still, that leaves the state on the hook for $411 million, the City of Milwaukee $202 million and Milwaukee County $135 million through 2050.

Milwaukee is still facing existential budget threats

Only months ago, the city and county were facing an existential fiscal crisis threatening our parks, public transit system, public safety, thousands of jobs and more without the state first allowing local governments to levy additional sales tax revenues and them for them to pass sales tax revenues with super-majority votes . Meanwhile, street repair was on a third-world half-century cycle that punishes our vehicles. And Milwaukee was unable to replace all the public-health threatening lead lateral lines.

Furthermore, the transit system was on the verge of collapse. As a result, the city and county were forced to increase local sales taxes to avoid a collapse of its infrastructure. But just as a starved Oliver Twist (Milwaukee) was about to get his “porridge” from this tax, the well-fed Brewers muscled their way to the front of the feed line to demand a first pass at the additional dollars.

Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos is flanked by State Rep. Robert Brooks, left, and State Senator Dan Feyen as they unveil a stadium repair funding plan aimed at keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee at a news conference Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

What is to be done? Attanasio may be Bronx born and Ivy League educated, but Milwaukeeans should reject playing the role from central casting of the turnip truck rube. We were taken to the cleaners when Foxconn came calling hat in hand promising 13,000 jobs and put us on the hook for the plant’s infrastructure. Attanasio can’t be blamed for seeking the best deal he can get. But we can work to refuse to continue this fleecing of the public going forward. The value of the team has exploded from $232 million when he bought it to over $1.6 billion in no small part because of the publicly funded American Family Field. He will certainly cash out bigly when he sells the franchise.

Attanasio has leverage, but so do we.

“America’s favorite pastime” no longer is our country’s most popular sport. It’s not even number two. It ranks third and remains at its most robust in demographically older markets, such as Wisconsin. Moreover, Major League Baseball looks to add two more teams, thus diluting options for identifying other profitable markets. Many cities will subsidize stadium costs, but they cannot deliver loyal long-time fans that helps make the Brewers a money earner delivering fans in years both lean and fat. In short, Milwaukee, like US Treasury Bills, make for a great long-term investment for any owner seeking stable and safe place to park a baseball team.

Public should get equity stake in Brewers for subsidy

Some gains have been made from Gov. Tony Evers' original proposal, such as extending the Brewer’s commitment to Milwaukee from 2043 to 2050. But exploring equity stakes (cash for ownership rights) must be pursued in cooperation with other mayors, legislators and governors in pursuit of a legislative program that overcomes Major League Baseball's current impediments to it.

Letters to the editor: Will Milwaukee Brewers hit the road? Politicians shouldn’t toy with loss of franchise

It defies economic logic to subsidize a private enterprise like the Brewers and not ask for a return on that investment. This is frankly a normal business practice. Taxpayers should organize locally and nationally to demand equity stakes in exchange for investment of public dollars. At a minimum that would ensure that when the Brewers are sold, as they surely will be in the future, that the public will get a return on its money spent. The current proposal from the Brewers and state leave it a significantly subsidized private business. This sits in stark contrast to our publicly owned Green Bay Packers.

Jeffrey Sommers is Professor of Political Economy & Public Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Senior Fellow at their Institute of World Affairs.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Who owns American Family Field? Taxpayers do. We deserve bigger ROI