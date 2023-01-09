Tay-K Believes His Murder Sentence Is Unfair: 'If I Was A Lil White Kid They Wouldn’t Have Gave Me 55 Years'

Rapper Tay-K has been using Twitter as of late to vent about the unfairness of his 55-year sentence.

He was given long-term imprisonment in 2019 after being found guilty of killing 21-year-old Ethan Walker. However, he heads to social media to vent his resentment and call into question how long his sentence should have been, Complex reports.

“I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood,” Tay-K tweeted on Thursday.

On his 21st birthday in June 2021, Tay-K gave an update from prison, expressing optimism about his appeal. The Tarrant County jury found the 19-year-old Texas artist guilty of first-degree murder in Walker’s home invasion shooting death; the convicted shooter in the case was already serving a life sentence.

On Thursday, Tay-K made a sweeping generalization about his case, implying that he wouldn’t be in this predicament if he were “a lil white kid” and thus given a second chance at adulthood.

“I bet if I was a lil white kid, they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16 …. they woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood,” he said on Twitter.

Tay-K brought up one of his white co-defendants in the case. Due to their different races, he implied, her punishment was much lighter than his.

“One of my codefendants was a white girl who was 16 just like me … they didn’t certify her as an adult, but they certified me n pimp as adults. Pimp got 30, I got 55, she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal … that girl @ home rn,” he tweeted.

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was indicted for a second murder in April 2017. This was completely separate after he was found guilty of killing Walker in a home invasion in July 2019.