Tayla Parx Just Made Newspaper Boxes Relevant Again
New York Times Vinyl Record Stand Newspaper Box$399, Etsy. Get it now!
A whole new way to read the room
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
A whole new way to read the room
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying
‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new U.S. immigration policy announced on Monday will expand access to work permits and deportation relief to some immigrants who are crime victims while their visa cases are pending. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will create a process that could allow tens of thousands of applicants for U visas to receive work permits if their claims are deemed to be made in good faith and without the intention of defrauding the immigration system, the agency said. Democratic President Joe Biden has pledged to make the U.S. immigration system more humane, and has reversed many of the restrictionist policies of Republican former President Donald Trump.
Retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer ‘should absolutely’ be considered in Democratic effort to ‘protect our Supreme Court,’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says
Investigators digging under the house of a suspected serial killer on the outskirts of Mexico City said Saturday they have found 3,787 bone fragments so far, apparently belonging to 17 different victims. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders Mexico City, suggested the grisly finds may not end there. The number of bone fragments found underneath concrete floors at the suspect's home would imply the corpses may have been hacked into tiny pieces.
FAA says there have already been 2,900 incidents of unruly travellers on planes in 2021
South Korean firm's contract win called a market "breakthrough" by one analyst.
Purchasing power of base pay has declined precipitously over three decades
Montreal forward Jake Evans, who has not played since sustaining a concussion on a hit by Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele on June 2, will accompany the Canadiens to Las Vegas for their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Golden Knights. Interim Canadiens coach Dominque Ducharme said Saturday that Evans, defensemen Jeff Petry (hand) and Jon Merrill (lower-body injury) are traveling with the team.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park. Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run shots over the Green Monster as Toronto hit eight home runs — the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox — in an 18-4 romp Sunday. The Blue Jays have hit 13 homers the past two days in Boston, with nine of them clearing the Monster.
Ten sky marriages worth $17,500 include height-related jab at podcast host
A man accused of killing his mother in her Lynn home was charged with murder.
Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court nominee picked by Biden would be confirmed in 2024 if Republicans take control of the Senate.Why it matters: A record number of judges, plus three Supreme Court justices, were confirmed under Trump. Democrats have pledged to "restore the balance" of the courts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Hewitt asked
New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, but most states bucking that trend have lower vaccination rates. Latest COVID-19 news.
One hundred-fifty people were evacuated following the deadly accident in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province, it said, of which 37 are critically injured.The explosion caused a food market building to collapse at 6:30 a.m., local media reported. Footage from CCTV shows wreckage and shattered glass covering the first floor of the collapsed building, where people were having breakfast and buying groceries when explosion happened.People can be seen walking in a rubble-strewn street between damaged buildings.Hospitals in Shiyan are asking residents to donate blood, as the injured are still under emergency treatment, CCTV said.
Biden told reporters the Queen had asked him about Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi during their June 13 meeting at Windsor Castle.
"I think gobsmacked is probably a very true word," said one churchgoer in Cornwall, England
Doctors in India are seeing COVID-19 patients with symptoms like hearing loss and gangrene, as the infectious Delta variant spreads.