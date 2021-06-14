Tayla Parx Just Made Newspaper Boxes Relevant Again

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new U.S. immigration policy announced on Monday will expand access to work permits and deportation relief to some immigrants who are crime victims while their visa cases are pending. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will create a process that could allow tens of thousands of applicants for U visas to receive work permits if their claims are deemed to be made in good faith and without the intention of defrauding the immigration system, the agency said. Democratic President Joe Biden has pledged to make the U.S. immigration system more humane, and has reversed many of the restrictionist policies of Republican former President Donald Trump.