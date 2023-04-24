Taylen Mosley, 2, died by drowning, medical examiner says

Taylen Mosley, the 2-year-old boy who went missing and was later found in a St. Petersburg lake, died by drowning, the St. Petersburg Police Department said Monday.

The boy was missing for more than 24 hours after his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found slain in her apartment on March 30. On March 31, Taylen was found in the clutches of an alligator’s mouth near Dell Holmes Park in St. Petersburg.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the boy’s cause of death was drowning.

Thomas Mosley, 21, was arrested on March 31 on two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Jeffery and Taylen, who was their son. He remains in the Pinellas County jail awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Taylen and his mother were last seen about 5:30 p.m. on March 29, the day of Thomas Mosley’s 21st birthday. Around 8:30 p.m. a neighbor heard a noise from Jeffery’s apartment. The same night, Thomas Mosley went to the hospital with cuts on his arms and hands.

Jeffery’s family grew worried about her when she couldn’t be reached. An apartment staff member who went to check on Jeffery found a “very violent crime scene,” St. Petersburg police said.

In a news conference on March 31, Jeffery’s family expressed their deep concerns for Taylen and hoped for his safe return.

The investigation to find Taylen led police to search at Dell Holmes Park on the northwest side of Lake Maggiore, just a mile away from an address listed in Thomas Mosley’s jail records.

Someone reported seeing something in an alligator’s mouth. Police shot the alligator and retrieved Taylen’s body.

Dozens gathered on April 7 for the funeral of Jeffrey and Taylen. Several local leaders sent messages to the family that were read at the funeral, including St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

“Taylen was a sweet and happy toddler who loved his mother dearly,” Welch wrote. “We stand united.”

Times staff writer Matt Cohen contributed to this report.