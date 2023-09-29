Taylor Ann Green Throws an Aspen Themed Party
The group show off their best ski attire.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's decision this week to have the upper chamber no longer enforce its unwritten code of business attire sparked a furor among conservatives — and even some Democrats.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
The CDC has a laundry list of potential symptoms of long COVID. Here are the most common ones — and what we know so far about the condition.
In a new report, a social media watchdog group details how steroid content is exploding in some TikTok communities, promoting potentially dangerous and often illegal substances while propagating unattainable body image ideals to boys and young men. Researchers with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that videos tagged with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs have racked up more than 580 million views among U.S. users in the last three years, the bulk of which come from young men between the ages of 18 and 24. "Young women and girls aren’t the only group of young people who are being exposed to potentially damaging and dangerous content online," CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne rejected a bid by Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub to block a bill requiring a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.
Fitbit's latest Charge 6 offers improved heart rate tracking and deeper Google integration.
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
October Prime Day takes place on the 10 and 11, but these Amazon device deals are available early. Shop doorbells, TVs and more.
One Amazon customer said it "feels like a $10K tennis bracelet." The post All my friends are wearing this Amazon best-selling tennis bracelet, and it’s only $18 appeared first on In The Know.
The Biden administration this week reinstated a stricter gainful employment rule, toughening one accountability metric and adding a new one.
Nearly 5,000 five-star reviewers endorse the marked-down Wantdo coat — nab it before it sells out.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
Get ready, it's time for "Survivor" Season 45.
For those keeping count, that’s two Liga MX opponents that have lifted trophies in L.A. in the span of about four months.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
Here are the best gaming keyboards you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Come along for the ride as we give this farmhouse dresser a whole new life using a few DIY tips and tricks. The post Watch this farmhouse dresser get a modern makeover in just a few easy steps appeared first on In The Know.
Bumble, Inc. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd believes the power of AI technology will lead to a better online dating experience for her apps' users. Speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, the Bumble and Badoo exec shared how her company uses AI technology to improve matching and other aspects of the business. While she noted Bumble would not venture into more "sci-fi" areas like using AI to make virtual girlfriends or boyfriends -- something other apps like Replika have done -- she does see a future where AI could help play the role of digital matchmaker.
Although there are many more EVs pricier than $50,000, there are still some excellent choices below that price threshold ... with and without the federal tax credit.