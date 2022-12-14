Taylor Biro sues City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizens Police Review Board

Taylor Biro - Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence, is one of the 25 Women You Need to Know for 2022.

Taylor Biro, who was removed from the Citizens Police Review Board in a 3-2 vote by city commissioners last week, has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee claiming her ousting was a violation of the First Amendment.

"[Biro] has the right to engage in First Amendment activities including placing a sticker on her cup without fear of reprisal," says the complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District of Florida. "The conduct engaged by [The City of Tallahassee] was in callous and willful disregard of the plaintiff's constitutional rights."

The City of Tallahassee has not yet responded to an immediate request for comment.

Biro, who is being represented by Tallahassee Attorney Marie Mattox, demanded a trial by jury, according to the complaint.

"[Biro] was on there for two years and there had been nothing about her participation that caused anyone any concern," Mattox said in an interview with the Democrat. "And so this is a straight free speech claim."

In September 2020, Biro was recommended for the nonpartisan board tasked with holding the Tallahassee Police Department accountable through reviews and recommendations based on the department's internal affairs reports, cases and high profile issues.

The controversy surrounding Biro's cup with a sticker reading "abolish police" began in November when Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox called for her removal at a commission meeting. Williams-Cox said she was informed that Biro had a sticker on her cup that read "(expletive) the police" and that the message was evidence of bias.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association, a statewide police union, published a press release days later requesting she be voted off the board.

At the next CPRB meeting, Biro had unanimous support from her fellow board members and numerous public speakers. The CPRB then sent out a press release notifying commissioners of their wish to keep Biro as a member.

However, she was removed in a common 3-2 vote on Dec. 7. Mayor John Dailey and commissioners Curtis Richardson and Williams-Cox voted in favor; commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voted against Biro's ousting.

In the complaint, Biro says she faced targeted threats by "Blue Lives Matter advocates" and was "harassed in local news."

"The actions against [Biro] were clearly taken against her based on her speech i.e., the sticker on her cup and have caused her immeasurable damage," the complaint says.

At least two other board members have resigned since Biro's removal.

"Ms. Biro has not been someone who's been up there bashing the police, making negative statements," said Mattox. "She's trying to assist the police by making recommendations about how things could be better."

"[The city] terminated [Biro] after there had been an outpouring of support on the review board, and with an absence of any showing that she was somehow undermining the police," Mattox added. "It's simply a sticker."

