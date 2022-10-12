Taylor convicted of Saylor's murder

Oct. 12—Over five years after Shannon Saylor's body was found in the woods near the Laurel-Clay County line, the man accused of her murder was found guilty of the crime.

After a three-hour deliberation by the jury, the seven-man, five-woman panel determined that Taylor was guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The jury recommended Taylor to serve 25 years on the murder charge and five years on the tampering charge. Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele said the two sentences will run consecutively, giving Taylor a total of 30 years.

Taylor has been incarcerated since the incident that took place in March 2017, held on $300,000 cash bond. Under Kentucky statutes, the accused can testify in their case, but they also have the right to decline — without that being held against them. Taylor said emphatically "No" when asked if he wished to testify.

That came after the prosecution presented numerous witnesses in the case. Those included a representative from the State Medical Examiner's Office, who stated that experts were unable to pinpoint an exact date of death for Saylor.

Saylor's body was located on March 29, 2017, after the London Post 11 of Kentucky State Police received two phone calls regarding a possible dead body, according to KSP Detective James Royal's testimony. Royal said troopers went to the site the following day but did not locate a body. Investigators then went to Taylor's home on Sasser Road and spoke with him. Taylor told police that he and Saylor had gone to a friend's home and that Saylor had wanted to buy some drugs. Taylor told police he said no, and Saylor got out of the car and walked down Curry Road, which was the last time he had seen her.

But more calls kept coming to the KSP post. Royal testified that Saylor's half sister called on March 23 and reported her as a missing person. On March 27, the half sister called again, stating that Saylor had been murdered. Two other phone calls came in as well, including one that came through the Laurel Dispatch 9-1-1. Royal explained that KSP has its own dispatch center but that Laurel Dispatch had notified the post of a call regarding a deceased body.

"We received notification from Laurel Dispatch of an anonymous call about a body on White Springs Road, just over in Clay County. Those of us that work that area know there is a swimming hole there," Royal said. "It's a gravel road in a rural area, wooded and there are no businesses or houses there."

He said investigators found Saylor's body over an embankment near a "pull off spot," approximately 25 yards from the roadway where it was not visible from the road.

"The body was covered with debris — limbs, dirt and rocks. She was laying on her side and we could tell she'd been there a while," Royal continued.

On March 28, investigators obtained a search warrant for Taylor's vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup truck. Searching for possible DNA evidence, police conducted the search in hopes of finding hairs, blood, and body fluids.

"We searched the interior and exterior. The interior had stains that could be blood," Royal added.

But a search of Taylor's home the next day revealed no evidence of blood, although when investigators spoke with Taylor at the residence, he again held to his story that he and Saylor had argued and she left by walking down Curry Road. Witnesses countered that statement, saying they had seen Taylor hit Saylor in the head with a rock that evening.

There was also testimony from other witnesses at the scene. One witness, Boyd Keith Simpson, who died in 2020, admitted helping Taylor dispose of Saylor's body. Simpson was later indicted for tampering with physical evidence.

During the cross examination, Hoskins questioned Royal about another person involved — Brian Farmer. Royal had questioned Farmer twice before, and Hoskins said investigators told Farmer that Simpson had been sentenced to two years in prison. Farmer was encouraged to divulge any knowledge of the situation before the trial date in 2019.

"He was told that Simpson was 'sitting on a concrete floor because he wouldn't do right' and that he (Simpson) was on your side now," Hoskins said to Royal.

Further investigation into Saylor's disappearance and alleged murder came to light as more witnesses were uncovered.

On March 29, Matthew Caldwell contacted the state police and, according to Royal's testimony, "took us to be exact spot of Shannon's body."

During the cross examination by defense attorney David Hoskins, Royal said that Caldwell was familiar with the area.

"He said he put sticks and leaves over the body — and a rock over her head," Royal said. "It was more than a couple of weeks before her body was found."

Hoskins attempted to create reasonable doubt in the case, asking if Caldwell placing a rock over Saylor's head could have been the cause of death, adding that Caldwell could have hit Saylor in the head with the rock rather than 'placing' a rock there. The Medical Examiner's office reported the cause of death as 'blunt force trauma.'

Royal, however, said that forensic testing of items obtained from the search had been tested and that they matched Taylor's.

DNA samples from Saylor's body were also at question, according to testimony from Ms. Holbrooks with the state forensic office. Holbrooks testified that Saylor's body was found three weeks after her reported disappearance and that her exposure to the elements could affect DNA testing.

"After that amount of time, it could cause issues with the (DNA) analysis," she said. "It's hard to get because of moisture, bacteria growth and sunlight — that all damages DNA."

Bridget Ogden with the section of the state forensic lab that analyzes fingerprints, now called Friction and Ridge Division, said it was possible to identify the body — which confirmed it was Shannon Saylor.

During closing statements, Hoskins reminded the jury that the "burden of proof" lay with the prosecutors to prove that Taylor killed Saylor.

"The Commonwealth has great resources and that can be intimidating," Hoskins said. "But there is absolutely no physical evidence — not one drop of blood. Even the Medical Examiner testified that people can have fatal injuries without blood."

He then mentioned Simpson's girlfriend, Susie Scalf, with whom Saylor had had an altercation on the day she was last seen alive.

"There's Susie Scalf, an admitted drug addict and convicted felon told her sister-in-law (Kristen Miller Scalf) that she had hit Shannon with a "flashlight or something" that night. She was furious. There is no evidence that Scott (Taylor) was that angry. Little Murrell Scalf, Susie's brother, called the police and said he knew where the body was. Kristen told police about Susie hitting Shannon. Kristen was later indicted and then sent an email to the state police offering to trade information to stay out of jail."

But Steele argued that witnesses had seen Taylor hit Saylor in the head with a rock and reminded jurors that Saylor was 5'7" and 140 pounds to Taylor's much larger frame.

"Don't forget where Shannon is," he said. "The medical examiner said her cause of death of blunt forced trauma to the head."

For Saylor's family, the verdict and penalty offered some closure to a five-year trauma of their own. Saylor's daughter, Haley, and Saylor's mother were present for much of the trial and were satisfied with the outcome. Haley made the following statement:

"He was found guilty and my family and I are so happy to get justice for her. The past five years have been hard, not knowing how it would turn out, but we are happy with the verdict and can finally have some sort of peace with it. The Commonwealth and the detectives did a fantastic job at giving her justice and we are so thankful for them and everyone else who helped bring her and us peace."