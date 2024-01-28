Taylor County GOP Chair talks local elections, primaries & Gov. Abbott’s border invasion declaration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this week’s Big Country Politics Sunday conversation, Chris Carnohan, Chairman of the Taylor County Republican Party, talked about various political topics. He discussed the upcoming candidate forum for local elections, the Republican primaries, and Governor Greg Abbott’s statement on an invasion at the southern border.

Carnohan has been a member of the Taylor County Republican Party for more than three decades.

“I got active in Republican Party politics here in Taylor County back in 1986. At the same time, I opened my law practice here. I joined the Taylor County Young Republicans, and within just a short time, we hosted the state convention right here in Abilene. That was a great experience. We had a lot of fun with that, and a lot of young, vibrant Republicans came to Taylor County. I’ve been involved with the Republican party ever since that time,” Carnohan said.

Taylor County has remained a predominantly conservative area in the past, and Carnohan believes that remains true today.

“Yes. Taylor County is a very conservative part of the state compared to the rest of the nation. We’re probably one of the most conservative areas that you can find,” Carnohan said.

There will be a candidate forum on Monday, February 5. The forum will consist of four candidates running for the US Congress Texas District 19, two candidates for the Texas House District 71 race, three for Taylor County Sheriff, and two for Taylor County Commissioner Precinct 1.

“I think it’s a very good sign for our republican form of government; we want active participation by the governed. And that leads them to obtain the consent of the government. If you have a choice, but there’s only one pick: what kind of ice cream shop could get by with just one flavor of ice cream? That’s a tough sell. But if you have a number, well, look at some, the number of their ice cream choices. And that seems to be a good draw. And I think that it’s a good thing for our system of government to have people feel like they can take part, that they can put their name up and ask to be elected and obtain a position of responsibility,” Carnohan said.

Carnohan stated that this forum will provide attendees ample time to get to know the candidates and their ideas.

“More than just a snapshot quick view of any of the candidates… We want those who come and spend their time to gain this information and see the candidates in the flesh. We want them to be able to make more of a decision than a 10-second soundbite or some arcane bit of data from some previous campaign or some previous era, that may not be the best basis to choose how you want to vote. So we’re trying to give everybody a chance to hear. And we’re given the candidates as well a chance to present, what their goals are, what their ideas are, what their imagination offers, that we could hope would make them a better candidate and a better office holder than perhaps their opponents,” Carnohan explained.

However, Carnohan added that the current District 19 Congressman, Jodey Arrington, will be unable to be at the candidate forum as he will be needed in Washington, D.C., during that time.

“In the interest of full frankness, we’ve been informed that Congressman Arrington will not be able to attend. He’s not in charge of the schedule in Washington, D.C., and in the House of Representatives. I understand there’s going to be some important business going on around February 5, that he’s going to need to be in town in Washington, D.C., to handle or to voice our opinions,” Carnohan said.

There is a lot of talk in the political world about the ongoing presidential race. On Tuesday, Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary, but the victory was not as significant as his win in Iowa over Nikki Haley. Some people suggest that Nikki Haley should follow the same strategy as Ron DeSantis did, stating that there is no clear path to victory. However, Carnohan believes that it is still possible for her to win, but only if something big changes the game.

“New Hampshire had an open primary. Independents and Democrats, if they did follow the right procedures, were allowed to vote in the Republican primary. I haven’t seen the figures on how many of them did vote. But the idea is that even though Trump won by, I think, 11 points, just what the last number I saw. He still did win there. So that makes him the only victor of both Iowa. It’s been a long time since anyone else won both of those states back-to-back like he did this year. So I’m like those who would say, How does Nikki Haley hope to stop the Trump momentum? I don’t know what she could do short of some unexpected event. If there was something that would upset the whole apple cart, so to speak, that might give her the opening. But that’s a long bet when you’re spending millions of dollars. I heard that she spent $30 million in New Hampshire. That’s serious money and a lot of chatter. In my world, it’s really big chatter. So, I don’t know how long her funding will hold out for that kind of expenditure.

Some people have suggested that Haley may not appeal to conservatives as much as Donald Trump, which Carnohan is unsure she can overcome.

“I’d refer you back to Ron DeSantis. He got more criticism for being a Donald Trump light, or Donald Trump the second, than most of anything else. He was the best conservative alternative to Trump, as most people see it, and he was also the highest vote-getter until he withdrew. So I don’t know how she’s gonna overcome that. She can’t suddenly make a chameleon change and say, ‘I’m at least as conservative as Trump, maybe more so Texans vote for me,’ that would be a real hard sell. I think Texas would see through that real fast,” Carnohan said.

Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott declared it is within the State of Texas’ power to protect its border. However, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to have razor wire installed. This has created a division, and in West Texas, Carnohan has noticed that more people are siding with Abbott.

“I think that the general consensus is that the border is a catastrophe and that Mayorkas and President Biden have both dropped the ball and have blown smoke to us. To tell us that the border is secure and everything’s fine and quit worrying about it and go home and shut up. I don’t think that’s selling. I don’t think anybody buys that story. Now, whatever their goal is, that is open to discussion. But I think that West Texans, in particular, are not open to the idea of allowing this to go on unchecked. I think it’s just a natural rule from the lowest animal on the planet up through us humans; we all have the right to self-defense,” Carnohan said.

Abbott has declared that an invasion is taking place at the southern border. According to Carnohan, this declaration gives Abbott more flexibility in terms of what actions he can take.

“I’ve heard it said hundreds of times: if you corner a rat, he will bite you. Not that he’s aggressive and wants to bite humans; It’s just that he’s defending himself the best he can. And if we’re being invaded, and which is what Governor Abbott declared some time ago, he declared that there’s an invasion at the southern border. That changes the whole perspective of it and the rules that apply. If you declare an invasion as the governor, then you’re allowed a lot more latitude to do things than if you just say, we’re not real happy with the way the border is being handled. That’s there’s a world of difference between those two positions,” Carnohan said.

Carnohan also raised concerns about the amount of funding allocated to those entering the country and whether there might be more appropriate uses for these funds.

“So once it was declared an invasion, my understanding of it is that the Constitution then requires the United States to come to the aid of any state that’s being invaded by whomever, be it a foreign army or just foreign nationals that suddenly decide they want to live in America. That’s enough people are more than we can handle, especially as it’s being handled. Free education, free medical, I hear [free] cell phones, free gift cards, whatever else, maybe a free airline ticket to whatever town you think you’ve got friends or family in… How much of that can America pay for? And what else could we do with those funds that people would say that’s a better use of our limited resources? We are limited in America. We don’t just have unlimited wealth to scatter wherever we think we ought to certainly have to have priorities,” Carnohan said.

