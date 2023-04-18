Taylor County Grand Jury indicts Worthington woman on embezzlement, grand larceny charges

Apr. 18—FAIRMONT — A Taylor County Grand Jury has indicted a Worthington woman on charges of embezzlement and grand larceny.

Debra Kay Sawyers, 41, of Worthington, was indicted April 10 of one county each of embezzlement and grand larceny.

According to the original criminal complaint, Sawyers was a manager in training for the Little General convenience store chain and had been in training at different stores in the region.

West Virginia State Police were called in to investigate the case on Feb. 2 when a Little General store manager was reviewing the books dating back to January.

The store manager told state police she "helped Ms. Sawyers count $7,000 for the ATM" at 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the Little General store in Pruntytown.

A store manager told officer Loren Lee Knotts II that the machine should have had $6,840 inside, but it contained only $5,340, states the criminal complaint. According to the store manager, Sawyers manipulated the same ATM machine at least two other times.

Sawyers is accused of taking a total of $4,500 on three different work days.

According to state police, a Little General store manager told him "when cash is added to the machine, you tell the machine how much as added" and that "money is not taken from the machine for change."

Officer Knotts met with Sawyers and her manager at the Grafton state police detachment on Feb. 9.

"During the initial part of the interview, Ms. Sawyers denied taking the money. She left the office after this and went to her car," states the criminal complaint.

However, a few minutes had passed and Sawyers returned to the officer's office "and wanted to talk further."

After reminding Sawyers that her Miranda Rights were still in effect, she agreed to talk.

"She admitted to taking the money from the ATM; she advised her son needed surgery and she was saving for it," states the criminal complaint.

According to officer Knotts, Sawyers agreed to return the money "and that she still had it."

The next day, on Feb. 10, officer Knotts met with Sawyer in the Walmart parking lot in White Hall.

"At this time, the officers obtained $3,000 in $20 bills," states the criminal complaint. "The suspect advised she could obtain the remainder of the money."

Officers turned over the recovered $3,000 to the Taylor County Circuit Clerk's office "pending prosecution."

"The accused has not returned the remainder of the money at this time," states the criminal complaint filed Feb. 23 by officer Knotts.

Sawyers is currently free on bail.

