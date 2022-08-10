Taylor County grand jury indicts one man on child sex crime

EDITOR'S NOTE: A version of this story was published originally online Feb. 10, 2022.

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 indicted an Abilene man on a child sex crime.

Emilio Fernandez was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Abilene police began an investigation in May 2020 after two women came forward with a video that allegedly showed Fernandez, then 19, sneaking into the house to see a female younger than 15, according to a court document.

During an interview with law enforcement officials, the victim said a sexual relationship was Fernandez's idea and that she had met with him in his bedroom, the document said.

The suspect, during an interview with a detective, initially did not acknowledge knowing the victim. He later admitted to having sex with her twice in his vehicle, the document said.

Fernandez was arrested on Oct. 6 and released later that day on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

