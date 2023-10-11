Taylor County home prices fell 0.8% in September, with houses listed at a median of $299,990

The median home in Taylor County listed for $299,990 in September, down 0.8% from the previous month's $302,250, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to September 2022, the median home list price increased 4.5% from $286,750.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Taylor County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.reporternews.com.

Taylor County's median home was 1,918 square feet, listed at $162 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 2.6% from September 2022.

Listings in Taylor County moved slowly, at a median 54 days listed compared to the September national median of 48 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 48 days on the market. Around 164 homes were newly listed on the market in September, a 24.1% decrease from 216 new listings in September 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Abilene metro area, median home prices stayed at $299,900, the same as a month earlier. The median home had 1,916 square feet, at a list price of $161 per square foot.

In Texas, median home prices were $379,900, a slight decrease from August. The median Texas home listed for sale had 2,043 square feet, with a price of $188 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $429,500, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,893 square feet, with a price of $222 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from theRealtor.com residential listings database. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Taylor County home prices fell 0.8% in September, with houses listed at a median of $299,990