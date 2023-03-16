Taylor County indictments this week focus on those accused of child crimes
Among the usual indictments for drug offenses handed down Thursday by a Taylor County grand jury, a number focused in some fashion on crimes against children.
Indicted for crimes against children were:
Seth James Drake, assault of a child
Nicholas Burleson, injury to a child
Joshua Ryan Soto, possession/promotion of child pornography
Victor Tolando Corpus, continuous sexual abuse of a child
Artis Cornell Morris was indicted for assaulting a pregnant person.
Additionally, Ramiro Gutierrez and Frank McMahan were indicted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Two other cases involving children were not presented Thursday.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Taylor County indictments focus on those accused of child crimes