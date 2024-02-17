Taylor County Sheriff candidate forum held just before early voting begins

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting begins Tuesday, February 20, and continues through March 1, with primary elections on March 5. To help voters narrow down the candidates for elections in May and the general election in November, Taylor County Sheriff candidates gathered at the Expo Center for a debate Friday night, sharing their stance if elected.

There are three candidates for Taylor County Sheriff: Ricky Bishop (incumbent), Shay Bailey, and Elias Carrasquillo Jr. All shared their stance on mental health when it comes to members of the community and fellow officers.

“You get extra mental health training with your jailer’s license, plus those mental health peace officer classes that we send to. But that is on the list as a priority. Some of the extra priorities are we need more patrols out there as well,” explained Bishop.

“We pick somebody, some guys that are interested in that. We’ll work all the funds out with the commissioners in the community. And we’ll go to the community and understand the need for that is growing so fast rapidly out there,” said Bailey.

“One thing we got to recognize is sometimes someone with mental illness. We’ll go to a 7-Eleven, and its people trying to stay warm. We go in there and arrest them for trespassing. So there are a lot of people in jails, that shouldn’t be in jail, they should be in a facility getting help. So that’s something we got to work together with,” shared Carrasquillo.

They discussed how meaningful building relationships with nearby law enforcement agencies is.

“But that is a goal to form a task force of everyone from APD, federal, Tye, Merkel, etc. That is the goal,” said Carrasquillo.

“We’re big brothers for every little small agency, and we’re here to help no matter what uniform you wear,” added Bailey.

“Our relationships have been a lot better than they have been in the past, and I talk with most of the chiefs in this area. Pretty regular, several times a week. Always trying to improve those relationships,” explained Bishop.

