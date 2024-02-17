Taylor County Sheriff's candidates meet up for debate Friday

The Taylor County Sheriff's Officers Association held a debate Friday evening, February 16 at the Taylor County Expo Center. The debate featured all three candidates running for sheriff this November: incumbent Sheriff Ricky Bishop, Taylor County District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey, and Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr.

Taylor County District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey points to Sheriff Ricky Bishop, giving him the opportunity to respond to criticisms by Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr during Friday night’s Sheriff’s debate. Held at the Taylor County Expo Center’s Western Heritage Classic Ranch House, the 90-minute debate was live-streamed.

Taylor County Sheriff's deputies, their families and supporters filled about half of the room. Seating was limited to the first 110 people, and attendees came to see what issues might arise in the sheriff's debate ahead of the March 5 Republican Primary.

Stacie Lopez moderates the Taylor County Sheriff’s debate Friday.

So far, the race has been rife with accusations from Carrasquillo about the current sheriff's administration, and responses from the current sheriff. To date, Bailey has kept himself out of the negative campaigning, while running on a clean platform, steering clear of the back-and-forth politics between the other two candidates.

Taylor County District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey draws from a deck of cards as he, Sheriff Ricky Bailey and Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr decide who would be first to speak in Friday’s sheriff’s debate.

It didn't take long before Carrasquillo began throwing spears at incumbent Bishop. Carrasquillo has long claimed that Bishop is running an office based on what he claims are questionable inmate deaths, coverups of inmate escapes, and so-called administrative reprisals.

Anson Police Officer Elias Carrasquillo Jr outlines what he would do differently if elected as the Taylor County Sheriff during Friday's debate.

Whether or not you believe any of the accusations, it is important that your vote counts March 5. If one Taylor County Sheriff's candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the race will be decided after the Primary. If the candidates fail to get a majority, all three will head to a runoff election May 28.

Taylor County District Attorney Investigator Shay Bailey pauses for an emotional moment during Friday’s Taylor County Sheriff’s debate at the Expo Center. Bailey was recalling the officers he had known who had died in the line of duty.

Stay with Reporter-News to see who our county's next sheriff will be, as the Reporter-News covers every aspect of these triggering elections.

Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop answers a question posed by members of his department during a debate between him and two other candidates Friday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Taylor County Sheriff's candidates debate Friday