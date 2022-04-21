Taylor County Sheriff's Office, DPS arrest 2 on federal charges

Two people arrested Wednesday in Abilene face federal charges following a joint operation between the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Edward Salas, 34, was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Pine Street, according to a TCSO news release. Inside Salas's vehicle were two loaded handguns and unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Salas's arrest led officers to a motel in the 3500 block of West Lake Road. Officers obtained a search warrant for a motel room, where they found Kadi Marie Meyer, 34, and a loaded rifle as well as methamphetamine, mushrooms and marijuana, the release said.

"The illegal drugs that were located in this investigation were found packaged for sale and were being used by the suspects," the release said.

Both suspects were booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday on unspecified federal charges and released to federal authorities Thursday, according online jail records.

Salas is from San Antonio, according to jail records. He also is a convicted felon and criminal gang member, the release said.

Meyer "is a federal fugitive from justice out of Illinois," the release said.

