Taylor County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies recover $24,000 in stolen jewelry

A multi-agency investigation targeting a group robbing jewelry stores in multiple states led to the recovery of $24,000 in stolen jewelry from a "grab and go" robbery at the Mall of Abilene, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a news release.

Agents with the TCSO narcotics and warrant divisions, Department of Public Safety criminal investigation division, Abilene Police Department narcotics division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI conducted the investigation, the release said.

The group of suspects was observed "casing" at least five jewelry stores in Abilene and decided to rob a mall store, TCSO said.

"After a foot pursuit, six persons and two vehicles were detained and transported," the release said, while all of the stolen jewelry was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and expected to garner warrants from multiple jurisdictions throughout Texas and other states, TCSO said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies apprehend Abilene jewelry robbers