Taylor County youth livestock projects teach life skills, recognizing student achievement

Livestock show and rodeo season is here once again in the state of Texas.

Although Texas may be notorious for the big city shows like Fort Worth, Houston, Dallas and San Angelo, county shows give local kids the chance to showcase their animal projects on a smaller stage.

Jim Ned High School junior Talyn Eaton steadies her lamb during judging Thursday at the Taylor County Livestock Show Jan. 18, 2018. This year’s event is Jan. 17-20.

The Taylor County Livestock Show is Jan. 17-20 at the Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 Hwy. 36.

The experiences of raising an animal project teaches youth many life skills like responsibility, money management and showmanship.

After a culmination of weeks or even months of hard work and dedication, local 4-H and FFA members will see the fruits of their effort in the show ring or arena.

Students residing in Taylor County and are between third and twelfth grade are eligible to participate.

Throughout the week, competitions are scheduled for steers, heifers, swine, goats, lambs, rabbits and poultry.

On Saturday evening, if selected for premium sale after judge placement, 4-H and FFA members will have the opportunity to auction off their project to buyers.

Abilene Reporter News will have coverage of the shows throughout the week to recognize exhibitors and their achievements.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Taylor County Livestock Show is here! ARN recognizing student projects