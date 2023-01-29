Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Taylor Devices, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$4.5m ÷ (US$52m - US$5.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

Thus, Taylor Devices has an ROCE of 9.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Machinery industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Taylor Devices, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.8%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 38%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Taylor Devices' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Taylor Devices is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 39% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

