Taylor first to introduce robotic police dogs

AI-powered robotic dogs could soon play a role in Downriver policing.

Taylor police will soon roll out a new tool to work with its officers in the field, RADDOG, a product of RAD or Robotic Assistance Devices.

Lt. Jeff Adamisin said the move represents a step forward in law enforcement technology.

"Taylor's been known as a leader of innovation throughout this Downriver area as far as our drone units and different equipment that we've led the way with," Adamisin said.

RAD announced the move on Feb. 8, hailing Taylor as the first city to adopt RADDOG in its police department.

"The integration of RADDOG 2LE into police forces is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for public safety," said Troy McCanna, senior vice president of revenue operations for RAD. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this technological advancement, setting a precedent for modern policing that could shape the future of law enforcement operations, not just in Michigan, but nationwide."

RADDOG will serve as an alternative to the department's drone program, potentially reducing risk to officers in dangerous scenarios.

"We were trying to upgrade technology for the Downriver SWAT team and came across RADDOG," Adamisin said.

Police are moving forward with RAD after recent approval from the Taylor City Council at its Feb. 6 meeting. Taylor City Council approved RADDOG for a $32,500 one-year lease, funded through Federal Forfeiture Treasury.

Taylor police held two events this winter to test out RADDOG technology in potential scenarios and are integrating RADDOG into regular training moving forward.

The technology could transform how the department approaches violent crime situations, Adamisin said. The robot's cameras allow for face-to-face communication between law enforcement and individuals without the risk of in-person confrontation.

"The RADDOG is marketed as a de-escalation tool, so it's a lot safer than sending an officer into an armed situation," Adamisin said.

Taylor police would like to expand RADDOG's capabilities such as by adding sensors and robotic arms, enabling the robot to communicate with law enforcement and the local fire department. The department is working directly with RAD's parent company, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc in Royal Oak on this development.

"We will continue to invest in improving this technology with an eye toward being budget friendly," said Steve Reinharz, CEO and CTO of RAD and AITX. "We strive, in time, to develop a version of RADDOG that will be every law enforcement member's best friend and riding in every car on every patrol. It may take time, but this concept has tremendous potential, and it starts today."

Taylor police could serve as a model for other police departments to begin implementing RADDOG technology, Adamisin said.

"I think everybody's watching what we do with it and the excitement locally has been very good," Adamisin said. "I think a lot of people would rather risk a robot getting shot or damaged than an officer."

Taylor police encourage interested community members to reach out, as the department looks to raise awareness of the new technology.

"I think that it's not meant to replace an officer, it's meant to support officers in the mission to protect the community," Adamisin said.

The department expects to get the first RADDOG model in the coming weeks. Police are working with the Taylor School District to get students involved in a naming contest for the robot.

"Technology changes at such a fast pace, so it's hard to tell how many models we'll get over this first year as we're in development with RADDOG and making this one of the best possible products," Adamisin said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Robotic dogs to join Taylor police force