Taylor Jenkins says Jordan Poole 'yanked' Ja Morant's knee on play that caused knee injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks to pass the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggin s defends during game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·1 min read
In this article:
The Memphis Grizzlies lost Dillon Brooks to a one-game suspension after his flagrant-foul-2 led to an injury. Now, Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is curious to see how the league responds after Ja Morant left the game early due to a knee injury.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Morant was injured on a play where his right knee was grabbed by Jordan Poole. He limped off the floor and didn't return. Jenkins said Morant was being evaluated after the game.

"We just watched the replay," Jenkins said. "He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I'm actually going to be very curious what happens after that."

Morant later tweeted a replay of the injury and tweeted, "broke the code," which was a reference to Steve Kerr's comments on Brooks after Payton's injury.

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Taylor Jenkins, Ja Morant unhappy about fourth quarter knee injury

