Taylor Knuth concedes in Ogden mayoral race as Ben Nadolski holds sizable lead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ogden’s mayoral race appears to be over. Taylor Knuth conceded the race Wednesday to Ben Nadolski, who holds a significant lead as ballots continue to be counted.

“Although this isn’t the result we had hoped for, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to dedicate so much to the city that built me,” Knuth posted on social media.



Addressing Nadolski as “our next mayor,” Knuth said that he looked forward to working with him on their shared goals for the city.

Preliminary results in Weber County races: Nadolski leads in Ogden mayoral race

As of Wednesday night, Nadolski had amassed 54% of the vote, leading by more than 900 ballots.



ABC4 reached out to Nadolski’s campaign Wednesday night, and he said that Knuth had not called him to concede, although he noted that he did see Knuth’s social media post.

“We’re thrilled with were we’re at,” he told ABC4. “The voters have spoken, and we’re really proud of what they’ve decided. We can’t to get to work in serving, leading and uniting the community.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s election, Knuth, 30, billed himself as a young, outsider who would bring a breath of fresh air to Ogden. His main issues were housing attainability, improved public safety and easier access to local government.

In contrast, Nadolski highlighted his past service as a member of Ogden’s city council, noting that such experience helped him to better understand the issues facing the city.

His central platform was economic prosperity, promising that he’d accelerate business opportunities for Ogden residents. Nadolski, 46, is a regional supervisor for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Knuth and Nadolski were the only two candidates in Tuesday’s nonpartisan race. A primary in September narrowed the contest from a field of seven candidates after former Mayor Mike Caldwell announced that he would not seek a fourth term.

