Taylor man acquitted in rape gets probation for furnishing alcohol

May 2—Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced a Taylor man to one year of probation, saying "but for" the alcohol he gave an 18-year-old woman the more serious allegations that dogged him might have been avoided.

Michael Bouselli, 30, appeared in county court for sentencing Tuesday, five months after a jury acquitted him of raping a woman more than three years ago but found him guilty of furnishing her with alcohol.

Barrasse declined to only impose a fine, which had been requested by Bouselli's defense counsel, Paul Walker.

Police accused Bouselli of assaulting a woman at a Walnut Street apartment in Taylor early Jan. 4, 2020, after taking her out to dinner and providing alcohol.

The two had sex. She informed investigators she told Bouselli "no" multiple times; Bouselli maintained it was consensual.

After two days of testimony at trial late last year, a jury deliberated for five hours and found him not guilty of rape and could not reach a unanimous verdict on two other charges — sexual assault and indecent assault.

Barrasse on Tuesday ordered Bouselli to have no contact with the victim and pay a $1,000 fine.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.