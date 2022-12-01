Taylor man acquitted of rape in mixed verdict in Lackawanna County Court

Dec. 1—A jury found a Taylor man not guilty of rape Thursday in a mixed verdict at his trial in Lackawanna County Court.

Jurors acquitted Michael Joseph Bouselli, 29, of raping a woman in Taylor almost three years ago, but found him guilty of furnishing the 18-year-old victim with alcohol.

The jury could not reach an unanimous verdict on two other charges — sexual assault and indecent assault.

The verdict came on the fourth day of Bouselli's trial before Judge Michael J. Barrasse.

Taylor police accused Bouselli of assaulting the woman at an apartment on Walnut Street early on Jan. 4, 2020, after taking her out to dinner and providing her with alcohol.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The woman, who reported the assault the next day, told investigators Bouselli had sex with her even though she told him "no" multiple times.

Bouselli maintained the sex was consensual, including during a later phone call with the victim that was recorded by county detectives.

Jurors deliberated a total of about five hours over two days before delivering their verdict to Barrasse on Thursday morning.

Bouselli's attorney, Paul Walker, said he was happy for his client and pleased jurors acquitted him on the rape count.

"I obviously wish they felt the same way about the other two sexual charges, but that's our jury system and we've accepted that," Walker said.

The attorney, who argued in his closing to the jury that prosecutors had not met their burden to prove the allegations against Bouselli, said he thought the district attorney's office should have taken a closer look at the case before filing the charges.

District Attorney Mark Powell said his office knew it would be a challenging case "but felt very strongly that we should take the case to trial."

"We will evaluate whether to retry the defendant on the sexual assault and indecent assault charges," Powell said.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132