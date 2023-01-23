Taylor man charged in 2016 homicide dies

Jan. 23—A Taylor man who was charged with fatally beating his wife six years ago but later found incompetent to stand trial has died, Lackawanna County officials confirmed Monday.

Robert A. Sanchuk, 68, died Dec. 13 while housed at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands in Somerset County, county court administrator Frank Castellano said.

District Attorney Mark Powell, whose office was notified by court administration of Sanchuk's death on Jan. 12, said records indicate the defendant had been under hospice care since July.

The Laurel Highlands prison serves as the commonwealth's provider to inmates with special needs, including long-term care and personal care, according to the state Department of Corrections website.

Taylor police charged Sanchuk with criminal homicide after officers who responded to his Prince Street home on Dec. 6, 2016, found the body of his wife, Jill, on the dining room floor.

An autopsy later determined the 80-year-old woman died of multiple traumatic injuries to her head, torso and chest.

Investigators said when officers asked Sanchuk at his home what happened, he mumbled to himself for several minutes before telling them he hit his wife after she made him angry. Additional questioning at police headquarters brought more mumbled responses.

In February 2017, Sanchuk was found incompetent to stand trial. Court records indicate he underwent treatment during a series of commitments to state mental health facilities, principally Norristown State Hospital in Chester County.

Although he was not certain of the date, Castellano said corrections officials Laurel Highlands notified the Lackawanna County Prison records office of Sanchuk's death, and the jail in turn informed his office.

His office then notified the district attorney, the public defender's office and President Judge Trish Corbett, who was handling Sanchuk's case, Castellano said.

The homicide case was formally closed Jan. 13.

