Taylor man charged with possessing child pornography

Oct. 15—Authorities charged a borough man with possessing child pornography.

Kyle Timothy Walsh, 29, 804 W. Atherton St., also was charged with disseminating photos/film of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility between April 3 and 4, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday by the Lackawanna County district attorney's office.

A report was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Cyber Tip Line by the MediaLab/Kik app suspecting child pornography was uploaded to their system.

The internet address and home address were located and Walsh lived there, according to an affidavit by Special Victims Unit Detectives Sheryl Turner and John Kane.

Walsh told detectives he uses the app on his phone to view adult pornography. He said he does not recall uploading child pornography but could have to stay in a chat group, the affidavit said.

Walsh remains in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail,. A preliminary hearing is set Oct. 24.

— JIM LOCKWOOD