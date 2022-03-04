Taylor Mill man sentenced to 50 years for fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex

A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for a fatal shooting that happened at a Florence apartment complex over a year ago, according to the Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Robert Pence, 19, of Taylor Mill pleaded guilty in January to a single count of first degree murder, court records show. He was accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Daniel Darden, a Florence resident.

Darden assaulted Pence – causing serious injuries – and robbed him of a backpack containing marijuana on Jan. 10, 2021, according to documents filed in Boone County Circuit Court.

Documents say Darden assaulted two others during the course of the robbery.

Five days after the robbery, documents say, Pence was driven to the apartment complex by a friend, so he could use jumper cables to start his car after the battery died.

While attempting to jumpstart his car, Pence spotted Darden across the courtyard, according to the documents. Pence approached and shot Darden. He then fled the scene.

Police said Darden, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Florence, where he died of his injuries. Pence was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida four days after the shooting.

Chase Cox, Pence's attorney, said the sentence imposed Friday is a lengthy period of time for someone so young, adding the shooting wasn't premeditated.

"He's extremely remorseful," Cox told The Enquirer. "He's gonna live with a lifetime of regret."

