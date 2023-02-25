A Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) insider increased their holdings by 33% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's (NYSE:TMHC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Taylor Morrison Home

The Executive VP & CFO Louis Steffens made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$254k worth of shares at a price of US$23.07 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$35.20. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Taylor Morrison Home Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Taylor Morrison Home. In total, Independent Director David Merritt sold US$79k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Taylor Morrison Home insiders own 4.7% of the company, currently worth about US$178m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Taylor Morrison Home Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Taylor Morrison Home stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Taylor Morrison Home has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

