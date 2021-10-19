Do Taylor Morrison Home's (NYSE:TMHC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Taylor Morrison Home Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Taylor Morrison Home's EPS has grown 26% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Taylor Morrison Home shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.7% to 9.7%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are Taylor Morrison Home Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Taylor Morrison Home shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$144m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Taylor Morrison Home To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Taylor Morrison Home's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Taylor Morrison Home you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

