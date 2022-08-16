Taylor murder trial set for Aug. 23

Aug. 16—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man accused of murder and one of his alleged accomplices will face a jury of their peers Aug. 23 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court, with Judge Thomas Harris presiding.

Daniel A. Taylor, 33, is charged with the Sept. 8, 2021 shooting death of 46-year-old Crystal Garney of Ashtabula, according to court records.

Taylor and an alleged accomplice, Heather A. Tinker, 37, of Streetsboro, will be tried together on Aug. 23, according to court records. Tinker is charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Taylor's other alleged accomplice, Randall D. Campbell, 47, of Ashtabula pleaded guilty earlier this year to gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony. He will be sentenced Aug. 29, according to court records.

Taylor is accused of shooting Garney in the head and then dumping her body in Jefferson Township. He is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Garney was last seen Sept. 8, 2021 at her East 14th Street home. She was reported missing two days later, police said.

On Sept. 13, police found her body wrapped in plastic and cloth in the railroad right-of-way at Route 167 and March Road. A coroner's investigator said the body had been there for several days.

The preliminary autopsy showed Garney died of a gunshot to the left side of her head, according to the investigator.

Taylor is being represented by court-appointed attorney David Per Due.

He remains incarcerated on a $500,000 bond.