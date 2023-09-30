Taylor performs with the 'Twisted Texan' at Corsicana AirSho

Sep. 30—Aaron Taylor Airshows will be performing in his "Twisted Texan" the North American AT-6 Texan today for the 24th Annual Corsicana AirSho.

The AT-6 Texan is one of the iconic aircraft of World War II. This advanced trainer was instrumental in the training of virtually all of America's great aviators of that era. Although the AT-6 is no longer used in the U. S. Armed Forces for flight training, the legend of the mighty "Texan" lives on.

Aaron Taylor is pleased to bring he sights, the sounds and the thrill of this legendary airplane to the airshow. He gives a crowd pleasing performance of the aerobatic capability of the T-6 and perform all of the aerobatic maneuvers that was required of an advanced air cadet in the U. S. Army Air Force of the 1940s.

The crowd will be entertained with the smoke and the noise and the graceful roar of a radial engine in the amazing aerobatic act called the "Twisted Texan".

See this and so many other aerobatic performances, flight formation teams, parachute teams, today at the Corsicana Municipal Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show begins at noon.