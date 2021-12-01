Taylor police: 4 dead in murder-suicide; another killed in separate shooting

Taylor police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left five people dead, including four people who died in an apparent murder/suicide, authorities said on Tuesday.

The names of the four people who died in the murder/suicide at at Taylor home are not being released until relatives are notified, police said.

The name of the man who died in a separate shooting at another home is 33-year-old Jonathan Hitch, police said in a news release.

Police responded to both incidents on Tuesday.

Officers received a request for a welfare check at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday at a home at 616 Symes St., the release said.

Police requested the help of firefighters for tools to get into the home because it was locked. Once inside, officers found the bodies of a 45-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, the release said. It said all were found had a gunshot wound to the head.

In the second unrelated fatal incident, officials said, police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday at 2100 Whistling Way. They said a family member found Hitch dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

"Taylor detectives are investigating the shooting as a suspicious death," police said in the news release.

It said the Texas Rangers and the Williamson County sheriff's office are helping Taylor police with the investigations.

