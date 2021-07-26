Taylor police investigating fight at McDade Park

Jul. 26—Three people were taken to area hospitals following a large fight at McDade Park on Saturday night, Taylor police Officer Brian Holland said.

Holland said the perpetrators were attending a party in a corner of the park, and harassed and threw items at the victims as they were driving by, which led to the confrontation.

Police were dispatched to the park at 7:02 p.m. and the fight resulted in a 19-year-old male being hit in the head with brass knuckles, an 18-year-old female being stabbed in the arm, and a 19-year-old female being beaten so severely that she suffered multiple seizures, Holland said.

The male victim was treated and released from Moses Taylor Hospital, and the female victims were treated and released from Geisinger Community Medical Center, Holland said.

Holland said a suspect, described as a tall, skinny Black male with light-colored eyes, also pointed a gun at one of the males and one of the females.

The suspect who stabbed the female, described as a heavyset Black Hispanic male, fled in a black Honda Accord with a spoiler on the back, Holland said.

The victims, who also fled the scene, were located in the 1400 block of Washburn Street by Scranton police, Holland said.

Taylor police and the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, Holland said.

Taylor police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 570-342-9111 or 570-562-2210.

Contact the writer: rtomkavage@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9131; @rtomkavage on Twitter.