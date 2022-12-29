Taylor retires after 20 years with Corbin Police Department

Dec. 29—CORBIN — Sergeant Glenn Taylor has retired after 20 years with the Corbin Police Department.

Taylor's last official day is Thursday, though his retirement luncheon was held last week so that he could spend the holidays with his family. As a send office, city officials declared the sergeant a Corbin Colonel.

"My dad is my hero," daughter Shaylee Taylor said. "I have watched him dedicate his entire life to the police department, and he cares deeply about the city of Corbin."

Sgt. Taylor credited high school classmate and fellow CPD officer Rob Jones with his decision to join law enforcement, which a little later in life than for most officers.

Taylor was 31 when his job at American Greetings ended. He had been working part time in security when Jones first talked to him about policing.

"I went and rode with them one night, and I was hooked," Sgt. Taylor recalled, adding that he joined the force in December 2002. "As soon as I got out of the academy in 2003, they put me into the K-9 position."

Career highlights include working as a federally-credentialed task force agent with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) over the last four and a half years and handling three K-9 partners over the course of around 13 years.

"I loved it," Sgt. Taylor said of his K-9 duties. "That got me into a lot of drug work and I worked with all the agencies in the area. For a long time, Corbin was one of the few agencies that had a K-9. I even did searches for Tennessee."

Taylor has been honored as Police Officer of the Year in 2009 and was just this summer recognized by the ATF for his work on a federal trafficking case that included 14 defendants stretching from Atlanta to Louisville.

"It was focused right here in the Tri-County area," Sgt. Taylor explained. "They were bringing pounds of methamphetamine in and trading for guns."

Joining the federal task force also afforded Taylor the opportunity to travel throughout the eastern half of the United States but making an impact locally was just as important.

"It's gone by quick," Sgt. Taylor said of his career. "I've enjoyed every bit of it."

Though he may consider returning to law enforcement down the road, for now, Sgt. Taylor plans to do some blacktop and sealing work for a friend's business. His decision to retire from CPD was prompted by a desire to spend more time with his family.

"We've got an 8-year-old now and a 3-year-old grandbaby," he said. "I've got my time in and I'm looking forward to [retirement]."