Taylor-Richardton Elementary Honored with Blue Ribbon Award

Feb. 22—DICKINSON — It's not every day that a U.S. Senator graces a town of just 230 residents with his presence, but on Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hoeven made a special trip to Taylor, N.D., to honor the remarkable achievement of Taylor-Richardton Elementary School, a beacon of academic excellence nestled within a close-knit community southwestern community.

Taylor-Richardton Elementary School was filled with an atmosphere of celebration as Hoeven commemorated with students from Kindergarten and up on their recent achievement of winning the Blue Ribbon award for academic excellence. The event marked a significant milestone for the school community, as they were honored with both the Blue Ribbon flag and a national flag flown at the Capitol in Washington D.C. for their efforts.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Every year the U. S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels. Taylor-Richardton Elementary's success reflected a year of trials, tribulations and ultimately, success in addressing individual student needs and fostering an environment conducive to learning.

Hoeven commended the school for their commitment to academic excellence.

"We congratulate Richard-Taylor Elementary school on their designation as a National Blue Ribbon School which recognizes their commitment to academic excellence," Hoeven said. "This honor has been earned through the hard work and dedication of the students, teachers, families, and administrative staff of Taylor-Richardton Elementary school. Well done on this well-deserved designation."

Taylor-Richardton Elementary was one of three schools from North Dakota selected to receive the Blue Ribbon award, out of a total of 9,700 schools nationwide. This recognition underscores the school's exceptional performance and its impact on a national scale.

During the ceremony, Hoeven engaged with students, encouraging dialogue about the significance of being a Blue Ribbon school. He also led a round of applause to honor the dedicated teachers for their contributions to the school's success.

Reflecting on the importance of education, Hoeven emphasized the need to make learning enjoyable.

"Education is very important, and we try to have fun with it," he remarked, as the event concluded on a high note, with students, staff and attendees celebrating Taylor-Richardton Elementary's achievement.