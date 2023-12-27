Taylor Russell is the recipient of the Wagner Community Leadership Award

ZANESVILLE − Taylor Russell is the recipient of the 2024 Brian T. Wagner Community Leadership Award from the Muskingum County Community Foundation. He will received the award at the annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Jan. 26 at the Campus Center of Zane State College.

Russell was born and raised in Zanesville and is a graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School and Ohio University Zanesville. He is employed as the factory safety manager for Nestle Purina in downtown Zanesville. Prior to Purina, he worked locally at Cardinal Health from 2013 to 2018 and at Genesis HealthCare System as the safety manager from 2019 to 2023.

Russell has been a member of Zanesville Jaycees for 11 years, serving as secretary, vice president and president. During his presidency, the Jaycees gave $21,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors. The Jaycees also had two Christmas 4 Kids events, where they spent more than $7,000 to support families in need during the holidays.

Russell has been on the board of directors for The Carr Center, Muskingum County Safety Council, Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce and Muskingum County Emerging Leaders.

The Wagner Award was established by the Muskingum County Community Foundation Council in 2005 to honor volunteer leaders between the ages of 18 and 55 while encouraging other young adults to lead efforts to improve Muskingum County.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Taylor Russell wins Wagner Community Leadership Award