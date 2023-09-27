Taylor Schabusiness appears in spit mask as she’s sentenced: update

Taylor Schabusiness has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of her lover Shad Thyrion, in a case that sent shockwaves across America.

In February 2022, Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion, 24, during a meth-fuelled sex tryst before sexually assaulting his corpse. She decapitated him and dumped his head in a bucket for his traumatised mother to find inside her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

At her sentencing, where she appeared in a spit hood, Schabusiness was asked if she had anything to tell the court.

She responded with just two words: “There isn’t.”

The judge heard from Schabusiness’ family members, who said the troubled mother-of-one had a promising life before she was introduced to hard drugs by her husband.

“She’s not the monster that she’s made out to be,” her father, who is serving time for a child rape conviction, said.

Thyrion’s uncle Kelly Thyrion said that he hoped Schabusiness faced the same fate as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“I will pray that you meet the same fate as your idol Jeffrey Dahmer,” he said. “So have a great life, S***business.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 22:22

Nothing could have prepared Tara Pakanich for what she encountered in the early morning hours of 23 February 2022. Inside a green bucket covered with a shower towel at her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was the mutilated head of her 24-year-old son Shad Thyrion.

Thyrion’s torso, penis and carved-out organs were later found by law enforcement in her basement. The gruesome nature of the murder was on full display in court as married mother-of-one Taylor Schabusiness went on trial charged with his murder in July.

A jury took just 30 minutes to convict her on all counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in Thyrion’s death. Then two months later, Schabusiness was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Schabusiness, 25, and her victim knew each other since middle school and had been involved in an extra-marital sexual relationship, she told law enforcement. On the fateful day of Thyrion’s death, they had been consuming methamphetamines and prescription drugs.

Here’s everything we know about the case:

Tuesday 26 September 2023 19:17

Taylor Schabusiness speaks just two words as she’s jailed for life for lover’s meth-fueled murder

Tuesday 26 September 2023 19:17

Taylor Schabusiness has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the gruesome murder of her lover last year.

The convicted murderer was brought into the courtroom wearing an anti-spitting hood, following previous episodes in court in which she became violent towards her own counsel. When asked by Judge Thomas Walsh if she had anything to tell the court before he handed down her sentence, Schabusiness only uttered two words: “There isn’t.”

Judge Walsh slammed a written statement by Schabusiness’ father, in which he argued that “the system” had failed his daughter. The judge said that while he sympathised with Schabusiness’ struggles, her heinous actions and unpredictable behaviour warranted her to be imprisoned for life.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 19:08

Judge says system did not fail Schabusiness, as her father suggested

Tuesday 26 September 2023 19:08

Judge Walsh slammed a written statement by Schabusiness’ father, in which he argued that “the system” had failed his daughter.

“It’s not the system’s job to raise people’s children. Our fight against methamphetamines is not perfect but we carry on,” Judge Walsh said. “To suggest that it is somehow the system that failed ... it disturbed me when I read that piece. It really starts in the home. I’m convinced that it’s no one’s fault where they came from, but it is their responsibility where they go from there.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 19:03

Tuesday 26 September 2023 19:03

When asked by Judge Thomas Walsh if she had anything to tell the court before he handed down her sentence, Schabusiness only uttered two words: “There isn’t.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:51

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:51

Schabusiness’ attorney said that her client had a long history of substance abuse, which had ultimately triggered her violent actions on the night that she killed Shad Thyrion.

The attorney said that she had started smoking marijuana at age 14 and then went on to use cocaine, meth, crack and other hard drugs.

“I think it would be a tragedy to give her life in prison without the possibility of parole,” he said. “I don’t think my client liked doing this or wanted to do it. I don’t think she could fathom what she did.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:35

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:35

Meanwhile, Thyrion’s uncle Kelly Thyrion said in her victim impact statement that he hopes Schabusiness faces the same fate as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who was beaten to death in prison.

“I don’t see no reason why you should have parole,” he told her. “You did the most cowardly, wicked thing possible ... After Judge Walsh sentences you today, I will pray that you meet the same fate as your idol Jeffrey Dahmer. So have a great life S***business.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:22

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:22

Prosecutors commended Mr Thyrion’s attitude, noting that his son’s murder was one of the “most egregious and incomprehensible” methods of ending someone’s life.

“This was not just one bad choice but continued bad choices throughout the night and the next day when she was finally arrested,” prosecutors said. “We saw her calmly describe what she engaged in ... at times even smirking. She told law enforcement that it happened because she liked it, it happened because she wanted to do it.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:12

Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:12

“I forgive you for what you did to my son,” Mr Thyrion said. “I’m going to miss Shad. I’m going to ask the judge if you can see the streets sometimes, it might not be soon. Everybody makes bad choices, maybe not to this degree.”

“I think there is a lot of hope for you, and I think you can use your time to be a better person and do good things. I know you got a heart, I wish you no harm and I hope things go well for you.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:48

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:48

Schabusiness’ defence also called pharmacist Dr James O’Donnell to the stand. The doctor said that Schabusiness had likely suffered a drug-induced psychosis after taking “51 hits of methamphetamines.”

Mr O’Donell highlighted that the phrasing often referred to smoking, but that Schabusiness had also injected herself with meth. He said that while he wasn’t sure how many grams of meth 51 hits are, the quantity seem extremely large.

“I’ve never heard of that much methamphetamine use,” Mr O’Donnell said, noting that Schabusiness had built resistance after using meth and marijuana nearly every day. “The chronic use caused constant daily injuries to the brain function and chemistry ... even without continued use, there is already chronic damage”

During cross-examination, prosecutors said that Dr O’Donnnell had not witnessed the “51 hits of methamphetamines” and that Schabusiness had been the one to relay that information.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:40

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:40

Meth use can lead to violent behaviour, he says.

The more meth an individual uses, the more violent someone can become, he confirms.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:37

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:37

Dr O’Donnell reveals details of her mental illnesses and drug use.

He says that Schabusiness has several mental health disorders including PTSD, major depression disroder, bipolar disorder and ADHD.

He says that while her mental illnesses are not drug-induced – as she continues to suffer them despite now having no access to drugs – drugs can enhance the “negative consequences” of her mental illnesses.

Methamphetamine especially exacerbates bipolar disorder, he says, saying that it impacts brain chemistry, cognition, thinking, control of behaviour, risk-taking and memory.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:25

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:25

Dr O’Donnell says he reviewed Schabusiness, looking at what impact methamphetamine use would have on her mental illness and what impact her mental illness would have on her drug use.

Schabusiness was using marijuana daily and methamphetamine almost daily in the lead-up to the murder, he says.

He says she told him this was her habit for two years – except pausing use while pregnant.

Meth use can cause hallucinations and drug-induced psychosis, he says.

“Loss of touch with reality... delusions... what they do makes no sense, what they say makes no sense... to use an old term they’re out of it,” he says of the impact of meth on an individual.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:16

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:16 , Rachel Sharp

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:11

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:11

The next witness is Dr James O’Donnell, an expert on the effects of drug abuse on an individual including methamphetamine.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:03

Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:03

Schabusiness’ father says that her daughter was always a “good kid” but has made mistakes.

“Her whole life she was a good kid,” he says.

“Drugs mess people up.”

Coronado says that his daughter has a drug abuse problem and also mental health issues.

He says that she received mental health treatment on and off for years but feels that she fell through the cracks in the system.

At one point, she was admitted to a psychiatric centre and was placed on anti-psychotic drugs.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:54

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:54

The next witness is Schabusiness’ father Arturo Coronado.

Coronado appeared in court then in orange prison scrubs and shackles as he is also behind bars after being convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:49

Valerie Armor says that – even though they lived in other states – she would see Schabusiness at family events.

Growing up, she says Schabusiness was a happy child.

She says that Schabusiness has always had the support of her family and would have her support if released from prison.

“Taylor comes from a loving family. I know her to be loving, to have empathy, she is capable of love,” she says.

“I believe she has suffered immense trauma in her life.”

She points to the loss of Schabusiness’ mother, her father’s remarriage (she says that Schabusiness was made to live in the basement of the home), her brother’s death.

“She has trauma history and I believe she has mental health issues...” she says.

Even now, Ms Armor says she is there for her cousin and hopes that she can be released later in life and have a relationship with her child.

“She is not a lost cause,” she says.

“Is she a monster?” asks Schabusiness’ attorney.

“She is not a monster,” says Ms Armor.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:40

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:40

Schabusiness’ cousin Valerie Armor, a married mother-of-five who lives in Ohio, is the next witness speaking in court.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:36

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:36

Esther Coronado says that Schabusiness “needs help” – such as counselling and drug abuse treatment.

“In her short life she has gone through a lot…” she says.

She adds that Schabusiness can be a “very caring person” but she “always ended up getting hurt because she trusted people”.

“People just used her and she thinks they care but they don’t,” she says.

Ms Coronado told the court she believes her granddaughter should be given another chance and be sentenced to the possibility of parole.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:27

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:27

Esther Coronado is the mother of Schabusiness’ father Arturo Coronado.

In 2009, Schabusiness’ mother died and, not long after, her father remarried a woman who already had children.

Ms Coronado says that Schabusiness felt “like she lost her mother and then she lost her dad”.

On 1 July 2022, Schabusiness brother then also died in a motorcycle accident.

“I think she has gone through a lot in her short time being here,” Ms Coronado says of her granddaughter.

“There are a lot of thigns... losing her mother, her father remarrying, then her finding herself pregnant and losing her son, then losing her brother.

“That’s a lot for one person to take in.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:16

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:16

Schabusiness’ grandmother Esther Coronado is speaking to the court remotely by Zoom.

She says she used to live in Illinois and helped look after Schabusiness there when she was born.

She later moved to Texas.

In October 2021, Schabusiness gave birth to her baby Mateo in Texas.

Ms Coronado says Schabusiness was “excited” when she found out about the baby and, when she gave birth, was “very happy”.

But “it didn’t last very long” as, 24 hours later, CPS took the baby away, she says. “It was very hard for her,” says Ms Coronado.

Schabusiness moved to a shelter and the baby was later returned to the care of Ms Coronado.

Schabusiness wouldn’t be allowed to spend much time with her baby due to court orders, she says.

Now, Ms Coronado and her husband are caregivers of Mateo – and are now adopting the infant.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:06 , Rachel Sharp

Prosecutors say no witnesses will be called for the state but one witness statement will be read out.

Schabusiness’ attorney Christopher Froelich says he is calling several witnesses including Schabusiness’ father Arturo Coronado, grandmother Esther Coronado and cousin Valerie Armour.

Expert Dr James O’Donnell will also speak on the effects of meth use for the defence.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:02

Tuesday 26 September 2023 16:02

Taylor Schabusiness is wearing an orange prison scrubs and what appears to be anti-spit hood or mask.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:52

Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:52

Taylor Schabusiness’ sentencing was scheduled to begin at 10.30am ET in court in Brown County, Wisconsin.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:25

Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:25

Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness faces life in prison at her sentencing on Tuesday.

In July, the 25-year-old was convicted of: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.

Wisconsin does not have the death penalty and so the maximum sentence she faces is life without the possibility of parole.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:05

Tuesday 26 September 2023 15:05 , Rachel Sharp

Moment woman accused of decapitating lover attacks her own lawyer in court

Tuesday 26 September 2023 14:45

Tuesday 26 September 2023 14:45

Taylor Schabusiness’ father is one of the individuals expected to speak at her sentencing.

Arturo Coronado, 52, previously took the stand to testify in his daughter’s defence at trial as her attorneys sought to convince jurors that she was not mentally competent.

Coronado appeared in court then in orange prison scrubs and shackles as he is also behind bars after being convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and ordered to stay away from the victim and victim’s family.

Taylor Schabusiness’ father is on the stand in the penalty phase. pic.twitter.com/qb5yCUropg — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) July 27, 2023

Tuesday 26 September 2023 14:27

Tuesday 26 September 2023 14:27

Taylor Schabusiness scowled and stared down the jury as she was convicted of murdering and dismembering her lover, sexually assaulting his corpse and then dumping his head in a bucket for his mother to find.

Jurors in Brown County, Wisconsin, took just over 30 minutes to find the 25-year-old guilty on all counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the shocking murder of her former boyfriend Shad Thyrion.

As the verdict was read out, Schabusiness scowled and sipped water from a cup.

She then turned in her chair and glowered at the jury as each panel member was asked by the judge if the verdict was true and correct.

Throughout the harrowing three-day trial, the panel heard gruesome testimony of how Schabusiness strangled Thyrion in a meth-fuelled sex tryst back in February 2022.

Taylor Schabusiness scowls as she’s convicted of murdering and dismembering lover

Tuesday 26 September 2023 14:05

Tuesday 26 September 2023 14:05

After Thyrion’s mother found her son’s head, authorities eventually located Schabusiness – who had removed a GPS tracker from her ankle.

Detective Graf testified that Schabusiness had initially claimed to have blacked out while choking Thyrion, but then allegedly admitted thinking that she regained consciousness and thought she was “already this far” so she just kept on, referring to choking the victim.

The criminal complaint also read: “Schabusiness stated she thought it took 3-5 minutes for the Victim to die. Detective Kempf clarified with Schabusiness that when the Victim began to cough up blood she just did keep on choking the Victim because she wanted to see what happens.”

“Schabusiness stated she enjoyed choking him and made comments to detectives asking if they knew what it was like to love something so much that you kill it.”

Schabusiness allegedly indicated the crime scene and told officers that they would “have fun trying to find all of the organs”.

Schabusiness entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity entered by her former attorney.

Last year, a physician appointed by the court found that she was able to stand trial. Her attorney said at that time that Schabusiness has been diagnosed as bipolar in the past and that she had been getting mental health treatment since she was in the seventh grade.

However, Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial.

In February, Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney during a court hearing before a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

Schabusiness’s current attorney filed a motion to exclude evidence of searches Schabusines made before the murder, including “Jeffrey Dahmer walking into court all sexy” and “Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt.” Judge Walsh ruled that the evidence can be admitted in court, but no mention should be made of her searches for satanism.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 13:45

Tuesday 26 September 2023 13:45 , Rachel Sharp

Tuesday 26 September 2023 13:25

Tuesday 26 September 2023 13:25

Back in February, she attacked her own lawyer, Quinn Jolly of Green Bay, in court when the judge said a delay of her trial was needed.

Judge Thomas Walsh found that the trial, set to begin on 6 March, needed to be pushed back to 15 May, if not later.

Ms Schabusiness was less than pleased by the scheduling change and seemingly placed the blame squarely on Mr Jolly.

The 25-year-old was handcuffed when she attacked the attorney and a short fight ensued before an officer in the room scrambled to restrain her.

Woman accused of decapitating her lover attacks lawyer in wild court assault

Who was Shad Tyrion?

Tuesday 26 September 2023 13:05

According to his online obituary, Shad Rock Thyrion, 24, was born September 7th, 1997 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Tara Pakanich and Michael Thyrion.

“Shad attended Howard/Suamico schools as a child and later worked with his father and grandfather at their family businesses.

“Shad enjoyed camping, games, and spending time with his family. He was a very kind and compassionate person who often thought of others before himself. A talented artist, he also enjoyed wood carving.

“Shad is survived by his mother Tara Pakanich, father Michael Thryion, sister Ava Wheelock, sister Cilivea Sunray Thyrion, and brother Beau Smith, Grandparents Becky and Steve Fisher, Grandfather David J. Pakanich, Grandmother Elaine Williquette, and many aunts/uncles, nieces/nephews, cousins, and friends,” the obituary reads.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 12:45

Tuesday 26 September 2023 12:45

Shad Tyrion’s mother Tara Pakanich told the court during Schabusiness’ trial that she was woken up by a knock on her front door around 2.30am on 23 February 2022.

She went to the basement to check whether Thyrion was there and after not finding him, she went back upstairs and found the bucket with part of her son’s remains inside.

Ms Pakanich’s boyfriend Steve Hendricks then called 911. Bodycam video of the officers responding to the scene shows them searching the basement of the home and securing the crime scene after confirming that a human head was inside the bucket.

“I went downstairs. At the bottom of the stairs, to the right, there was a green bucket with a shower towel on top of it. Just to verify we had an actual head in the bucket, lifted the towel off and there was in fact a human head severed head in the bucket,” Green Bay police officer Alex Wanish testified during the trial.

The rest of Thyrion’s body parts were found placed inside plastic bags and cardboard boxes in the basement and in a minivan at the property.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 12:25

Tuesday 26 September 2023 12:25

A woman convicted of strangling her lover and dismembering his corpse made chilling searches about Jeffrey Dahmer in the week leading up to the murder.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was found guilty Wednesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the death of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion on 23 February 2022 in Gray Bay, Wisconsin. Schabusiness admitted to choking Thyrion during sex after consuming meth and prescription drugs.

During the three-day trial, detectives told the court about Schabusiness’ online searches for “Jeffrey Dahmer walking into court all sexy” and “Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt.” Although her defence had requested those searches not be admitted as evidence, Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh ruled in the prosecution’s favour.

Eleven days before she killed Thyrion, Schabusiness took a bizarre selfie next to a cellphone with an image of the cannibal serial killer.

The most damning evidence against Schabusiness came from disturbingly graphic detail about the way Thyrion’s body was mutilated. His head and genitals were left inside a bucket that his mother found at her home, while his carved-out torso with a foot stuffed inside and “chunks of his flesh” were discovered in her basement.

Taylor Schabusiness googled ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt’ before killing, mutilating lover

Tuesday 26 September 2023 12:05

Tuesday 26 September 2023 12:05 , Rachel Sharp

Tuesday 26 September 2023 11:45

Tuesday 26 September 2023 11:45

According to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors, Taylor Schabusiness picked up Shad Thyrion from her mother’s home around 9.30pm on 21 February 2022. A friend of the couple joined them before they headed to an apartment where the three smoked marijuana.

Schabusiness told police that she and Thyrion also smoked methamphetamine and injected Trazodone. Schabusiness and Thyrion eventually returned to his mother’s home and spent the day there while Ms Pakanich was away.

The alleged murderer claimed in an interview with police that she and Thyrion used chains to choke one another as foreplay. This time, she said, she and Thyrion put metal chains on each other.

Thyrion reportedly laid face down in bed before Schabusiness “went crazy” and repeatedly choked him despite the fact that he was coughing blood and turned purple.

Green Bay Police Detective David Graf testified in court that Schabusiness allegedly admitted to enjoying the ordeal.

“Her response was that she liked it,” Detective Graf said, according to local news station WBAY.

Schabusiness allegedly went on to tell law enforcement that she continued having sex with the dead body for a period of time because she enjoyed it and then gathered kitchen knives with the intention to dismember Thyrion and keep all his body parts, “but she got lazy,” according to theGreen Bay Press-Gazette.

Detective Graf said that Schabusiness proceeded to use a bucket and a tote bag to collect Thyron’s blood, which she then used to shower with. Dane County Medical Examiner Dr Vincent Tranchida also testified in court about the lack of blood on the scene of the murder.

“We have decapitation, we have dismemberment, we have transection of the torso, subsequently internally the body has been eviscerated. In other words, we have entered inside the body through various cuts through the abdomen and between the ribs where the victim’s organs have been removed, largely one by one,” he told jurors.

Dr Tranchida also said that one of Thyrion’s feet had been shoved into his chest cavity and that his back was “filleted.”

Tuesday 26 September 2023 11:25

Tuesday 26 September 2023 11:25

Taylor Schabusiness will appear in court in Brown County, Wisconsin, at 10.30am ET for her sentencing.

At the hearing, victim impact statements will be read out to the court.

Schabusiness’ family members are also expected to appear as witnesses and her defence attorneys are expected to present mitigating factors including calling an expert to testify about the effects of methamphetamine.

Schabusiness herself is also expected to speak – marking her first comments to the court.

The judge will then hand down a sentence. She is facing life in prison on the charges.

Tuesday 26 September 2023 11:05

Tuesday 26 September 2023 11:05

Nothing could have prepared Tara Pakanich for what she encountered in the early morning hours of 23 February 2022. Inside a green bucket covered with a shower towel at her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was the mutilated head of her 24-year-old son Shad Thyrion.

Thyrion’s torso, penis and carved-out organs were later found by law enforcement in her basement. The gruesome nature of the murder was on full display in court this week as Taylor Schabusiness went on trial charged with his murder.

In July, a jury took just 30 minutes to convict her on all counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in Thyrion’s death. Now, she faces life in prison as the death penalty is not legal in Wisconsin. Her sentencing is set for 26 September.

Schabusiness, 25, and her victim knew each other since middle school and had been involved in a sexual relationship, she told law enforcement. On the fateful day of Thyrion’s death, they had been consuming methamphetamines and prescription drugs.

But despite Schabusiness’ attempts to enter not-guilty pleas for reason of insanity, prosecutors honed in on the atrocious evidence they said suggested premeditation.

Over the course of the three-day trial, jurors heard about Schabusiness’ online searches for “Jeffrey Dahmer walking into court all sexy” as well as how she allegedly preserved Thyrion’s blood and then showered with it before recounting to detectives how much she “liked strangling him.”

Throughout the proceedings, she also attacked her own lawyer and was seen smirking as gruesome details about the murder were mentioned.

She decapitated her lover in a meth-fueled tryst. Then she bragged to police

Tuesday 26 September 2023 10:55

Tuesday 26 September 2023 10:55

Taylor Schabusiness will be sentenced today for the brutal murder of her lover Shad Thyrion, in a case that sent shockwaves across America.

Back in February 2022, Schabusiness, 25, strangled Thyrion, 24, during a meth-fuelled sex tryst before sexually assaulting his corpse. She then decapitated his body and dumped his head in a bucket for his traumatised mother to find inside her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Thyrion’s torso, penis and organs were also found scattered in the basement while one of his feet was found inside his chest cavity.

During her harrowing three-day trial, Schabusiness was seen smirking as jurors heard gruesome testimony about Thyrion’s murder and how she had googled “Jeffrey Dahmer’s butt” before killing him.

Jurors took just over 30 minutes to find her guilty on all counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third-degree sexual assault

Schabusiness’ sentencing will begin at 10.30am ET in court in Brown County, Wisconsin, where she faces life in prison.

Taylor Schabusiness was convicted of killing lover Shad Thyrion in a meth-fuelled sex tryst before decapitating him and dumping his head in a bucket. Follow live updates on her sentencing here.