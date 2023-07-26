Taylor Schabusiness convicted of homicide, mutiliating a corpse, sexual abuse in Shad Thyrion death

Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with killing and dismembering her friend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court on July 25, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY - A Brown County jury on Wednesday convicted Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of former boyfriend Shad Thyrion, 24.

Jurors began deliberating about 4:50 p.m. and returned to the courtroom about 5:40 p.m.

In their closing arguments, prosecutors Caleb Saunders and David Lasee said the case was simple for jurors.

"This is bizarre. This is strange. This is unnatural -- but in no way is it unclear," said Lasee, Brown County's district attorney. "She (Schabusiness) did cause Shad Thyrion's death."

Saunders, an assistant district attorney, said, "there's one truth in this case: What the defendant did to Shad Thyrion."

But defense attorney Christopher Froelich said the pieces of evidence didn't fit together so neatly.

"This case is a puzzling, unclear collection of facts," Froelich said. Young people "look up things for different reasons. Taylor did a (computer) search for Jeffrey Dahmer ... it's for shock value. It's not a clear case here. Was this an accidental death? Was there intent to kill Shad Thryion? It's foggy, it's cloudy, it's hard to figure out."

The jury weighing the evidence Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh has seated a jury of nine women and seven men. Four alternate jurors were excused when delibrations began.

