Taylor Schabusiness convicted of homicide, mutiliating a corpse, sexual abuse in Shad Thyrion death
GREEN BAY - A Brown County jury on Wednesday convicted Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of former boyfriend Shad Thyrion, 24.
Jurors began deliberating about 4:50 p.m. and returned to the courtroom about 5:40 p.m.
In their closing arguments, prosecutors Caleb Saunders and David Lasee said the case was simple for jurors.
"This is bizarre. This is strange. This is unnatural -- but in no way is it unclear," said Lasee, Brown County's district attorney. "She (Schabusiness) did cause Shad Thyrion's death."
Saunders, an assistant district attorney, said, "there's one truth in this case: What the defendant did to Shad Thyrion."
But defense attorney Christopher Froelich said the pieces of evidence didn't fit together so neatly.
"This case is a puzzling, unclear collection of facts," Froelich said. Young people "look up things for different reasons. Taylor did a (computer) search for Jeffrey Dahmer ... it's for shock value. It's not a clear case here. Was this an accidental death? Was there intent to kill Shad Thryion? It's foggy, it's cloudy, it's hard to figure out."
The jury weighing the evidence Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh has seated a jury of nine women and seven men. Four alternate jurors were excused when delibrations began.
This story will be updated.
Timeline of events in Schabusiness case
Feb. 23, 2022: One person in custody in 'suspicious death' of 24-year-old Green Bay man on west side
March 1, 2022: Green Bay police report says woman shared meth and had sex with man, then strangled and decapitated him
March 3, 2022: Green Bay woman accused of strangling, decapitating man told police she was on meth. How does that drug make people so violent?
March 4, 2022: What we know and what we don't know about the Green Bay dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, 'a kind and compassionate person'
March 17, 2022: Judge explains why he ordered competency exam of Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay dismemberment case
April 13, 2022: Judge allows second exam after Schabusiness found competent for trial in Green Bay decapitation, dismemberment case
May 10, 2022: Green Bay woman accused in beheading, dismemberment case gets new competency hearing, set for May 19 in Brown County Circuit Court
May 19, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay found competent to stand trial in the decapitation, dismemberment case
June 2, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness to stand trial in the February killing, decapitation of a Green Bay man inside a basement
July 5, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness pleads not guilty in February killing, decapitation of Shad Thyrion of Green Bay
Sept. 1, 2022: Defense lawyer in Green Bay beheading case asks judge to find Schabusiness not guilty by reason of insanity
Nov. 1, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness hearing on competency evaluation in beheading case postponed until Nov. 18
Nov. 22, 2022: Trial set for Taylor Schabusiness in case where Green Bay man was decapitated
Jan. 6, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness 'capable of proceeding' in beheading case, court-appointed expert says
Feb. 14, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with killing, decapitating friend
Feb. 17, 2023: After Schabusiness attacks lawyer, sheriff plans for more security in next court appearance
March 3, 2023: Judge Walsh rejects request to remove himself from Schabusiness case after she attacked her attorney in court
March 24, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness to go on trial July 24 in homicide, beheading of Green Bay man
March 31, 2023: Schabusiness seeks a change of venue, insists media coverage poisons her chances of not-guilty verdict in beheading case
April 19, 2023: Judge in Green Bay decapitation case will not move Schabusiness homicide trial out of Brown County
May 5, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks Brown County judge to allow new mental-health evaluation in beheading case
May 9, 2023: Judge will not reduce $2 million bail for Taylor Schabusiness in beheading case
May 31, 2023: Brown County judge rules photos in Schabusiness case must remain under seal, at least until June 13 hearing
June 13, 2023: Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness’ attorney’s attempt to suppress statements made to police
July 5, 2023: Schabusiness will get new competency exam; judges denies request to delay her trial in beheading case
July 13, 2023: Schabusiness unfit to stand trial for killing, corpse mutilation, forensic psychologist tells judge
July 21, 2023: Judge rules Taylor Schabusiness is fit to stand trial in 2022 slaying of Green Bay man
July 24, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Victim's mother talks about finding her son's severed head in bucket
July 25, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Thyrion's death ruled homicide; expert says body mutilated for hours after death
