Taylor Schabusiness sentenced to life in prison for killing, decapitating Shad Thyrion of Green Bay

GREEN BAY - Taylor Schabusiness was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Shad Thyrion of Green Bay and dismembering him.

Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh issued the sentence Tuesday afternoon concluding the murder case in which Schabusiness, 25, was convicted in the 2022 murder and dismemberment of Thyrion, 24, after they had smoked methamphetamine in February 2022 in the basement of Thyrion's mother's Green Bay home.

It took a Brown County jury about 50 minutes on July 26 to find Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault and mutilating a corpse. She had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Schabusiness was arrested in Feb. 23 2022, after police were called to a house on Stony Brook Lane in Green Bay, where Thyrion's mother discovered her son's head in a bucket in the basement.

She was charged on March 1, 2022. The criminal complaint detailed the grisly events of the night of Feb. 23, 2022. Schabusiness and Thyrion had smoked methamphetamine and had sex on a mattress in the basement of Thyrion's mother's Green Bay home before she strangled, decapitated and dismembered him.

Timeline: Taylor Schabusiness convicted in beheading case; here is timeline of events in the case

Between her arrest and her trial in July, a number of hearings were held to discuss Schabusiness' mental state. Mental health evaluations were ordreed and eventually Walsh declared she could stand trial and aid in her defense.

On Feb. 14, she attacked her attorney at the time, Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Brown County court. Jolly was removed from the case and replaced by Christopher Froelich, who ended up defending Schabusiness during her trial.

This story will be updated.

Timeline of events in Schabusiness case

Feb. 23, 2022: One person in custody in 'suspicious death' of 24-year-old Green Bay man on west side

March 1, 2022: Green Bay police report says woman shared meth and had sex with man, then strangled and decapitated him

March 3, 2022: Green Bay woman accused of strangling, decapitating man told police she was on meth. How does that drug make people so violent?

March 4, 2022: What we know and what we don't know about the Green Bay dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, 'a kind and compassionate person'

March 17, 2022: Judge explains why he ordered competency exam of Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay dismemberment case

April 13, 2022: Judge allows second exam after Schabusiness found competent for trial in Green Bay decapitation, dismemberment case

May 10, 2022: Green Bay woman accused in beheading, dismemberment case gets new competency hearing, set for May 19 in Brown County Circuit Court

May 19, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay found competent to stand trial in the decapitation, dismemberment case

June 2, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness to stand trial in the February killing, decapitation of a Green Bay man inside a basement

July 5, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness pleads not guilty in February killing, decapitation of Shad Thyrion of Green Bay

Sept. 1, 2022: Defense lawyer in Green Bay beheading case asks judge to find Schabusiness not guilty by reason of insanity

Nov. 1, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness hearing on competency evaluation in beheading case postponed until Nov. 18

Nov. 22, 2022: Trial set for Taylor Schabusiness in case where Green Bay man was decapitated

Jan. 6, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness 'capable of proceeding' in beheading case, court-appointed expert says

Feb. 14, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with killing, decapitating friend

Feb. 17, 2023: After Schabusiness attacks lawyer, sheriff plans for more security in next court appearance

March 3, 2023: Judge Walsh rejects request to remove himself from Schabusiness case after she attacked her attorney in court

March 24, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness to go on trial July 24 in homicide, beheading of Green Bay man

March 31, 2023: Schabusiness seeks a change of venue, insists media coverage poisons her chances of not-guilty verdict in beheading case

April 19, 2023: Judge in Green Bay decapitation case will not move Schabusiness homicide trial out of Brown County

May 5, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks Brown County judge to allow new mental-health evaluation in beheading case

May 9, 2023: Judge will not reduce $2 million bail for Taylor Schabusiness in beheading case

May 31, 2023: Brown County judge rules photos in Schabusiness case must remain under seal, at least until June 13 hearing

June 13, 2023: Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness’ attorney’s attempt to suppress statements made to police

July 5, 2023: Schabusiness will get new competency exam; judges denies request to delay her trial in beheading case

July 13, 2023: Schabusiness unfit to stand trial for killing, corpse mutilation, forensic psychologist tells judge

July 21, 2023: Judge rules Taylor Schabusiness is fit to stand trial in 2022 slaying of Green Bay man

July 24, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Victim's mother talks about finding her son's severed head in bucket

July 25, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Thyrion's death ruled homicide; expert says body mutilated for hours after death

July 26, 2023: Schabusiness police interview describes Thyrion's death; prosecution, defense wrap up their case

July 26, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness convicted of homicide, mutiliating a corpse, sexual abuse in Shad Thyrion death

July 27, 2023: Jury finds Schabusiness did not suffer from mental disease or defect when she killed Thyrion

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Schabusiness sentenced to life in prison.in decapitation death