Taylor Schabusiness to be sentenced Tuesday in dismemberment death of Shad Thyrion

GREEN BAY - Taylor Schabusiness is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for the brutal murder of Shad Thyrion in February 2022.

Thyrion, 24, of Green Bay, was killed and decapitated in the basement of his mother's home. Schabusiness was arrested and charged in his death and dismemberment.

Schabusiness, of Green Bay, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

A Brown County jury found Schabusiness, 25, guilty of killing Thyrion, third-degree sexual abuse, and mutilating his corpse in July. In the second part of her trial, the jury found that she did not suffer from mental disease or defect when she killed Thyrion.

The case has attracted international attention. Over one and a half years later, Schabusiness will get sentenced Tuesday. Here's what you need to know before the sentencing.

Schabusiness arrested in Thyrion's killing, decapitation

Schabusiness was charged for Thyrion's death and dismemberment after Thyrion's mother found her son's head in a bucket in the basement. Thyrion had been strangled and decapitated on Feb. 23, 2022, in the west-side house he lived in with his mother.

Schabusiness was arrested in February 2022. She was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault, and mutilating Thyrion's corpse. She and Thyrion had been friends.

Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with killing and dismembering her friend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court on July 25, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

Schabusiness' competency is questioned

Schabusiness' mental state was questioned in several hearings during the case. Mental health evaluations were ordered for Schabusiness to determine if she was fit to stand trial.

She was ultimately found mentally competent to assist in her own defense and a trial was scheduled for July 2023, though questions about her mental health continued.

She had entered a plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect in September 2022.

Schabusiness is convicted of Thyrion's killing, dismemberment

Following a three-day trial, a Brown County jury deliberated for 50 minutes and found Schabusiness was guilty on all counts July 26.

Because Schabusiness entered the mental order defense, the trial then moved to the second phase to determine if Schabusiness was not guilty due to mental disease or defect.

"This is bizarre. This is strange. This is unnatural, but in no way is it unclear," Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said during closing arguments. Schabusiness "did cause Shad Thyrion's death."

Schabusiness could spend life in prison

In the second part of the trial, jurors listened to psychologists who testified about Schabusiness' mental state at the time of the Thyrion's murder. She waived her right to testify during both parts of the trial.

They were to determine if Schabusiness would spend the rest of her life in prison or at a mental health facility.

On July 27, the jury found that she did not suffer from mental disease or defect when she killed Thyrion.

She faces a mandatory life sentence but the judge could determine if there is a possibility of parole.

She will be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Timeline of events in Schabusiness case

Feb. 23, 2022: One person in custody in 'suspicious death' of 24-year-old Green Bay man on west side

March 1, 2022: Green Bay police report says woman shared meth and had sex with man, then strangled and decapitated him

March 3, 2022: Green Bay woman accused of strangling, decapitating man told police she was on meth. How does that drug make people so violent?

March 4, 2022: What we know and what we don't know about the Green Bay dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, 'a kind and compassionate person'

March 17, 2022: Judge explains why he ordered competency exam of Taylor Schabusiness in Green Bay dismemberment case

April 13, 2022: Judge allows second exam after Schabusiness found competent for trial in Green Bay decapitation, dismemberment case

May 10, 2022: Green Bay woman accused in beheading, dismemberment case gets new competency hearing, set for May 19 in Brown County Circuit Court

May 19, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness of Green Bay found competent to stand trial in the decapitation, dismemberment case

June 2, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness to stand trial in the February killing, decapitation of a Green Bay man inside a basement

July 5, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness pleads not guilty in February killing, decapitation of Shad Thyrion of Green Bay

Sept. 1, 2022: Defense lawyer in Green Bay beheading case asks judge to find Schabusiness not guilty by reason of insanity

Nov. 1, 2022: Taylor Schabusiness hearing on competency evaluation in beheading case postponed until Nov. 18

Nov. 22, 2022: Trial set for Taylor Schabusiness in case where Green Bay man was decapitated

Jan. 6, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness 'capable of proceeding' in beheading case, court-appointed expert says

Feb. 14, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with killing, decapitating friend

Feb. 17, 2023: After Schabusiness attacks lawyer, sheriff plans for more security in next court appearance

March 3, 2023: Judge Walsh rejects request to remove himself from Schabusiness case after she attacked her attorney in court

March 24, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness to go on trial July 24 in homicide, beheading of Green Bay man

March 31, 2023: Schabusiness seeks a change of venue, insists media coverage poisons her chances of not-guilty verdict in beheading case

April 19, 2023: Judge in Green Bay decapitation case will not move Schabusiness homicide trial out of Brown County

May 5, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks Brown County judge to allow new mental-health evaluation in beheading case

May 9, 2023: Judge will not reduce $2 million bail for Taylor Schabusiness in beheading case

May 31, 2023: Brown County judge rules photos in Schabusiness case must remain under seal, at least until June 13 hearing

June 13, 2023: Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness’ attorney’s attempt to suppress statements made to police

July 5, 2023: Schabusiness will get new competency exam; judges denies request to delay her trial in beheading case

July 13, 2023: Schabusiness unfit to stand trial for killing, corpse mutilation, forensic psychologist tells judge

July 21, 2023: Judge rules Taylor Schabusiness is fit to stand trial in 2022 slaying of Green Bay man

July 24, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Victim's mother talks about finding her son's severed head in bucket

July 25, 2023: Schabusiness trial: Thyrion's death ruled homicide; expert says body mutilated for hours after death

July 26, 2023: Schabusiness police interview describes Thyrion's death; prosecution, defense wrap up their case

July 26, 2023: Taylor Schabusiness convicted of homicide, mutiliating a corpse, sexual abuse in Shad Thyrion death

July 27, 2023: Jury finds Schabusiness did not suffer from mental disease or defect when she killed Thyrion

