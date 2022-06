MarketWatch

The mattress you sleep on matters: “Even if you’re not currently having back pain, using a proper mattress can prevent chronic back pain in the future,” says Johns Hopkins-educated spinal and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, who heads up the The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care. The Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress is a medium-firm memory foam mattress that dissipates heat to allow for cooler sleep — that Okubadejo likes because it provides his back with stability when sleeping, but also allows him to sink slightly into the bed for a comfortable night’s sleep.