Bellingham police investigating the suspicious death of a man near Taylor Street Dock

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Bellingham Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his 40s found about 10 feet offshore near Taylor Street Dock, Sunday, March 12, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

“The crime scene indicates signs of violence,” Murphy said, adding the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner after an autopsy.

The Bellingham Fire Department responded to a report about 7:15 a.m. Sunday of a possible body in the water in the cove near the boardwalk with the statue on a rock.

The fire department found the body and helped police bring it ashore, Murphy said.

The over-water walkway from the dock, between the gazebo and Woods Coffee, was closed about 11 a.m. as police investigated the death, according to the department’s social media. The post anticipated the area would close for 4-6 hours.

Anyone hearing or seeing anything suspicious overnight in the boardwalk area and Taylor dock is asked to contact Bellingham Police by calling 360-778-8611 or online at cob.org/tips.

The one-quarter-mile-long boardwalk and restored trestle that link the South Bay trail from Boulevard Park to Fairhaven were built in 2004-2005 over Bellingham Bay.