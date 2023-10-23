Taylor Swift’s bracelet caught fans’ attention at Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game in KC

Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a bracelet with Travis Kelce ’s digits at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

No, it was not the friendship bracelet he claimed to have made the singer-songwriter ahead of her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City — the one that sported his cell phone number.

This was a bracelet with the Chiefs tight end’s jersey number: 87, surrounded by gold beads and two red hearts.

“87+13= 100,” E! News wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Taylor Swift is wearing her (heart) on her sleeve at today’s Chiefs game.”

Swift attended her fifth Chiefs game of the season on Sunday to watch Kansas City beat Los Angeles 31-17.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning artist watched Sunday’s game from a box beside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two shared a choreographed handshake when Kansas City scored.