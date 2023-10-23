Taylor Swift’s bracelet caught fans’ attention at Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game in KC
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
was spotted wearing a bracelet with ’s digits at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
No, it was not the friendship bracelet he claimed to have made the singer-songwriter ahead of her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City — the one that sported his cell phone number.
This was a bracelet with the Chiefs tight end’s jersey number: 87, surrounded by gold beads and two red hearts.
“87+13= 100,” E! News wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Taylor Swift is wearing her (heart) on her sleeve at today’s Chiefs game.”
87+13= Taylor Swift is wearing her ️ on her sleeve at today's Chiefs game: https://t.co/sTdBJq8kMT pic.twitter.com/66cpXTi1Cm
— E! News (@enews) October 22, 2023
Swift attended her fifth Chiefs game of the season on Sunday to watch Kansas City beat Los Angeles 31-17.
The 12-time Grammy award-winning artist watched Sunday’s game from a box beside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two shared a choreographed handshake when Kansas City scored.