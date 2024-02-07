Celine Dion shares pic with Taylor Swift after Grammys snub criticism: 'A memorable night'

Celine Dion adores her Grammys moment with Taylor Swift.

On TikTok, Dion shared a cute photo of her and Swift hugging each other backstage at the 66th Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

Dion also shared more photos of moments from the event, including her holding hands with Oprah Winfrey, taking a picture with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who styled her that night, and more.

She captioned the collection of photos, "Such a memorable night."

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Dion's post comes after she made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to present the album of the year category. After receiving a standing ovation, she announced Taylor Swift as the winner, and Swift excitingly made her way to the stage as she became the first person to win album of the year four times.

However, people online were quick to criticize Swift for seemingly “ignoring” Dion when she was on stage.

“Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” one person on X wrote alongside video of Swift taking the Grammy from Dion as she steps aside.

"Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys," another person tweeted.

Taylor Swift (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

One person also compared Swift taking the Grammy from Dion to character Buffy Gilmore ripping the crown off a past teen beauty pageant queen winner in “Scary Movie.”

"taylor swift not acknowledging celine dion, a legend, at the #grammys, but dragging lana to that stage? smh," another person captioned a "The Office" clip of Kelly Kapoor saying, "How dare you?"

Another person also called Swift ignoring Dion "a crime."

"Okay but Taylor Swift waiting and ignoring Celine Dion is a crime? NOT HUGGING HER AND JUST TAKING THE TROPHY? WHAT?!" the person tweeted.

Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION. — Mike Gauyo 🇭🇹 (@blackboywrites) February 5, 2024

It should be noted that when Dion appeared onstage before presenting the award, Swift was seen dancing and singing along to Dion’s “The Power of Love.”

And following Swift's album of the year win, the two superstars took iconic photos backstage, one being the photo Dion shared on her TikTok.

Dion has been out of the public eye in the last year amid her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. Just last month, the Grammy winner revealed that her health journey will be chronicled in her upcoming documentary “I Am: Celine Dion.”

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys were broadcasted live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com